Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

How is your typical day?

I spend most of my day write assignments, prepare projects, attend classes and study for exams. Studying during quarantine is pretty difficult, you barely have the energy to do homework, but studying while living in a war zone and being quarantined is a scandalous combination that I never want anyone to experience.

Libyans are used to leaving their homes whenever there is heavy bombardment nearby. Unfortunately, during the Covid-19 era, that's not the case.

How long have you been living in Tripoli?

All my life until 2018, when I was able to study at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. I visited Libya all summer and winter breaks, but during these extraordinary times and despite the ongoing conflict, I decided to go home because I think home is a feeling, not just a place.

If this pandemic is going to be the end of the world, I prefer to die in my hometown with my family.

What are you seeing and hearing around you right now?

Living in Tripoli today means listening to drones fly over your head most of the time. It means hearing projectiles falling around you. It means seeing and smelling smoke and polluted air when you open the window due to the places that are bombarded.

And finally, it means putting on your headphones whenever there is intensive bombardment, so you can forget reality a bit.

