YNW Melly allegedly received Tylenol and Gatorade to treat her coronavirus symptoms

#Roommates, earlier this month it was revealed that the currently incarcerated rapper YNW Melly had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was therefore asking for his release. Well, that didn't happen and the authorities are so adamant about keeping him behind bars that they reportedly only give him minimal treatment.

@TMZ_TV reports that after YNW Melly's request to be released from prison was denied, she still feels the effects of her coronavirus diagnosis, including labored breathing, body aches, fever, temperature, chills, and headaches. while in the Broward County Jail. To treat her symptoms, she is reportedly receiving Tylenol and Gatorade, particularly at night, when her symptoms are said to be more severe.

Sources say that although YNW Melly has been isolated from his cellmate, who also tested positive for the virus, prison staff do not attend to him every hour as previously instructed.

You will recall that Melly is currently incarcerated for the double murder in early 2019 of two of her friends. The seriousness of his charges is probably the reason why, despite his diagnosis of coronavirus, he has not been released from prison.

When YNW Melly recently tried to be released, she stated that one of the reasons was because she wanted to be able to get her own medical treatment. However, the judge said he could only request special medical treatment from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!



I like0 0

Dislike0 0



