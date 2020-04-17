Writer Peter MacManus signs with APA – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Television and film writer Peter MacManus has signed with APA.

A former production executive, MacManus entered the ranks of writers when his first pilot, the hitman drama Harm people I got a pilot order at Cinemax with the attached Graham King GK-tvb. Since then, he has sold several high-profile projects, including Johatsu with UCP, Dark horse based on the graphic novel series and a reboot of Miami Vice with Chris Morgan for NBC.

On the functional side, MacManus is currently adapting White peasant for Universal Films and Skybound. He also recently served as a consulting producer on Syfy's critically acclaimed series Happy!and previously worked in The fog and Satisfaction.

MacManus continues to be represented by Management 360 and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.