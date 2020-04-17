Woman drops $ 17 million lawsuit against Chris Brown for alleged sexual assault on her home

Phew! Roomies, it appears that the woman known as Jane Doe has abandoned her lawsuit against Chris Brown, alleging that she was sexually assaulted at the singer's home by her friend in 2017.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, "a dismissal was filed in the case for all parties involved."

Representing Jane Doe, the law firm Gloria Allred filed the document requesting that the entire case be dismissed.

Also, according to The Blast, it is not said whether Chris Brown struck a monetary deal with Jane Doe or not.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018. As previously reported, Jane Doe alleged that she attended a party at Breezy's home and was offered drugs. Later, an unidentified friend of Brown's allegedly forced her and other women to enter a room, blocked the door with a sofa, and told them to connect with Brown and another friend of hers named Lowell Grissom, according to TMZ.

Also, according to TMZ, while trying to leave, Jane Doe alleged that Chris Brown's friend grabbed her by the neck and was forced to perform oral sex on her while menstruating. Jane Doe says that once she went to the bathroom, she saw blood on her face. When she tried to leave again, she was allegedly held against a washing machine and Grissom raped her again. Once he escaped, he went to a rape treatment center and filed a police report.

Breezy's attorney says this was a shock.

"If any of that were true, it would have been criminally investigated. Obviously it was and it was rejected," he said. TMZ. "The fact that they sued for $ 17 million and told them to go to the arena probably explains why they did the press conference."

The unidentified woman never stated that the R,amp;B singer physically assaulted her. However, she said that he was present.



