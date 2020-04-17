Wolves: Martin Tyler shares his favorite memories of Molineux | Football news

Take on Tyler's complicated Teaser about Portuguese players who have played in the Premier League







Martin Tyler may recall that Wolves won the title multiple times.

At a time when the soccer fields have closed, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part 20 of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual tour of the Molineux de Wolves and some famous early European games.

The last question sees him wondering about the Portuguese players with the most appearances in the Premier League.

Molineux: how do I get there

By car Like Leicester and Aston Villa, it is almost as far as I would like to drive on a game day.

What is it like to comment there?

It is a very good position suspended from the top of the stand on the locker room side of the stadium. It is one of the few areas that still has a spiral staircase, which is located at the back of the stand. Then there is a walkway to the platform itself.

Ultramodern advertising boards have double benches behind the opposite touch line and display moving images during play, which can be a distraction, particularly in games under lights. I have often wondered if players get caught sometimes.

Did you know

Wolverhampton Wanderers played an important role in paving the way for the introduction of European club football. In 1954 and 1955, they invited famous clubs of the time, Honved from Hungary and the Moscow teams Dynamo and Spartak, for enlightened friendlies in Molineux.

They were televised when there was very little live soccer in the box and they were very popular. The European Cup soon became a reality.

My memories of Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo has brought a Portuguese flavor to wolves

Wolves were champions three times, runners-up once and third time, over a period of six seasons in the 1950s, at a time when I was falling in love with football. There have been periods between then and now when the very existence of such a famous club has been under threat, including a spell on the fourth level. Like many traditionalists, I think it's appropriate to see them big again.

The wolves participated in the Premier League Asia Trophy in China last July and were good enough to win it, beating Manchester City in the final, after scoring four goals against Newcastle in the semifinals. Due to their Chinese ownership, they forged a strong bond with local support.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made the most of its strong Portuguese connections. I spent a few days with the team and got to see the talent and drive that has gotten them so far so quickly.

Last season, I commented on world power as the Wolves knocked out both Liverpool and Manchester United from the FA Cup, both much-deserved victories, and only the players know how they dropped the semi-final against Watford as they approached in an appearance. on the big day in May.

My last visit to the Premier League was in August, a 1-1 draw against Manchester United that, although it was not a classic, summed up the current quality of the Lobos and the Portuguese element.

After Anthony Martial had given United the lead with his 50th goal for the club, Ruben Neves produced an equalizer cookie, brilliant even for his high shooting standards from a distance. Then it was Rui Patricio's turn to shine, making a clever and meaningful save from a Paul Pogba penalty to preserve the point.

What I like about Molineux

The statue of Billy Wright, the Wolves' captain in the glory years and the captain of England in 90 of his 105 international matches. After retiring from football, Billy appeared on television and for a time was one of my ITV bosses. He was a charming boy and very modest about everything he had accomplished in the game.

I also really want to hear the Lobos fans out loud. "Hi Ho Silver Lining,quot;, the version by Jeff Beck, was a great success when I was a student and I loved the song. The lyrics to "Wolverhampton,quot; is a true football anthem.

Another nice, unique touch, I think, is that Molineux has a position named after the club's retired historian, Graham Hughes.

