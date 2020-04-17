WNBA Draft tracker 2020: live scores, updates and full roster of picks for rounds 1-3

The New York Liberty has what is perhaps the easiest option to do the WNBA 2020 Draft on Friday.

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Liberty are nearly guaranteed to select Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu. It is what they do after that selection that could determine who wins or loses the WNBA Draft.

On Wednesday, Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft, to current WNBA champion Washington Mystics. In exchange, they received the No. 12 pick in the draft; Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of the Mystics; and the mystics' first, second, and third round elections for the 2021 draft.

They then traded Mystics' 2021 first-round pick, plus their own 2021 second-round pick, to the Dallas Wings. In return, they received the No. 9 and No. 15 picks, plus Wings' Tayler Hill, herself the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 draft. What they do with those picks, players who should serve to complement Ionescu, will help Much to determine how the Liberty Draft sees history.

Follow as Sporting News offers live updates as teams make their respective selections in the WNBA 2020 Draft.

WNBA 2020 draft results

Round 1 picks

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School one New York freedom two Dallas Wings 3 Indiana fever 4 4 Atlanta dream 5 5 Dallas Wings (Mercury) 6 6 Minnesota Lynx 7 7 Dallas Wings (from Storm via Sun, Mercury) 8 Chicago sky 9 9 New York Liberty (from Wings via Aces) 10 Phoenix Mercury (from Sparks via Sun) eleven Seattle storm (from the sun) 12 New York Freedom (from Mystics)

Round 2 selections

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School 13 New York Freedom (from Dream) 14 Indiana fever (from Liberty via Lynx) fifteen New York Freedom (from Wings) sixteen Minnesota Lynx (fever) 17 Atlanta Dream (Mercury) 18 years Phoenix Mercury (from Lynx) 19 Seattle storm twenty Los Angeles Sparks (from heaven) twenty-one Dallas Wings (from Aces) 22 Los Angeles Sparks 2. 3 Connecticut Sun 24 Washington mystics

Round 3 selections

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School 25 Atlanta dream 26 New York freedom 27 Atlanta Dream (from Wings) 28 Indiana fever 29 Phoenix Mercury 30 Chicago Sky (from Lynx) 31 Seattle storm 32 Chicago sky 33 Las Vegas Aces 3. 4 Los Angeles Sparks 35 Connecticut Sun 36 Washington mystics

WNBA Draft Live Updates

The draft begins at 7 p.m. ET.