The New York Liberty has what is perhaps the easiest option to do the WNBA 2020 Draft on Friday.
With the No. 1 overall pick, the Liberty are nearly guaranteed to select Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu. It is what they do after that selection that could determine who wins or loses the WNBA Draft.
On Wednesday, Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft, to current WNBA champion Washington Mystics. In exchange, they received the No. 12 pick in the draft; Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of the Mystics; and the mystics' first, second, and third round elections for the 2021 draft.
They then traded Mystics' 2021 first-round pick, plus their own 2021 second-round pick, to the Dallas Wings. In return, they received the No. 9 and No. 15 picks, plus Wings' Tayler Hill, herself the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 draft. What they do with those picks, players who should serve to complement Ionescu, will help Much to determine how the Liberty Draft sees history.
WNBA 2020 draft results
Round 1 picks
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|one
|New York freedom
|two
|Dallas Wings
|3
|Indiana fever
|4 4
|Atlanta dream
|5 5
|Dallas Wings (Mercury)
|6 6
|Minnesota Lynx
|7 7
|Dallas Wings (from Storm via Sun, Mercury)
|8
|Chicago sky
|9 9
|New York Liberty (from Wings via Aces)
|10
|Phoenix Mercury (from Sparks via Sun)
|eleven
|Seattle storm (from the sun)
|12
|New York Freedom (from Mystics)
Round 2 selections
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|13
|New York Freedom (from Dream)
|14
|Indiana fever (from Liberty via Lynx)
|fifteen
|New York Freedom (from Wings)
|sixteen
|Minnesota Lynx (fever)
|17
|Atlanta Dream (Mercury)
|18 years
|Phoenix Mercury (from Lynx)
|19
|Seattle storm
|twenty
|Los Angeles Sparks (from heaven)
|twenty-one
|Dallas Wings (from Aces)
|22
|Los Angeles Sparks
|2. 3
|Connecticut Sun
|24
|Washington mystics
Round 3 selections
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|25
|Atlanta dream
|26
|New York freedom
|27
|Atlanta Dream (from Wings)
|28
|Indiana fever
|29
|Phoenix Mercury
|30
|Chicago Sky (from Lynx)
|31
|Seattle storm
|32
|Chicago sky
|33
|Las Vegas Aces
|3. 4
|Los Angeles Sparks
|35
|Connecticut Sun
|36
|Washington mystics
The draft begins at 7 p.m. ET.
