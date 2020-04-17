WNBA Draft tracker 2020: live scores, updates and full roster of picks for rounds 1-3

Home Sports WNBA Draft tracker 2020: live scores, updates and full roster of picks...

By
Lisa Witt
The New York Liberty has what is perhaps the easiest option to do the WNBA 2020 Draft on Friday.

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Liberty are nearly guaranteed to select Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu. It is what they do after that selection that could determine who wins or loses the WNBA Draft.

On Wednesday, Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft, to current WNBA champion Washington Mystics. In exchange, they received the No. 12 pick in the draft; Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of the Mystics; and the mystics' first, second, and third round elections for the 2021 draft.

MORE: Meet Sabrina Ionescu, from Oregon Race to Kobe Friendship

They then traded Mystics' 2021 first-round pick, plus their own 2021 second-round pick, to the Dallas Wings. In return, they received the No. 9 and No. 15 picks, plus Wings' Tayler Hill, herself the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 draft. What they do with those picks, players who should serve to complement Ionescu, will help Much to determine how the Liberty Draft sees history.

Follow as Sporting News offers live updates as teams make their respective selections in the WNBA 2020 Draft.

WNBA 2020 draft results

Round 1 picks

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School
one New York freedom
two Dallas Wings
3 Indiana fever
4 4 Atlanta dream
5 5 Dallas Wings (Mercury)
6 6 Minnesota Lynx
7 7 Dallas Wings (from Storm via Sun, Mercury)
8 Chicago sky
9 9 New York Liberty (from Wings via Aces)
10 Phoenix Mercury (from Sparks via Sun)
eleven Seattle storm (from the sun)
12 New York Freedom (from Mystics)

Round 2 selections

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School
13 New York Freedom (from Dream)
14 Indiana fever (from Liberty via Lynx)
fifteen New York Freedom (from Wings)
sixteen Minnesota Lynx (fever)
17 Atlanta Dream (Mercury)
18 years Phoenix Mercury (from Lynx)
19 Seattle storm
twenty Los Angeles Sparks (from heaven)
twenty-one Dallas Wings (from Aces)
22 Los Angeles Sparks
2. 3 Connecticut Sun
24 Washington mystics

Round 3 selections

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School
25 Atlanta dream
26 New York freedom
27 Atlanta Dream (from Wings)
28 Indiana fever
29 Phoenix Mercury
30 Chicago Sky (from Lynx)
31 Seattle storm
32 Chicago sky
33 Las Vegas Aces
3. 4 Los Angeles Sparks
35 Connecticut Sun
36 Washington mystics

WNBA Draft Live Updates

The draft begins at 7 p.m. ET.

