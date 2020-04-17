Winnipeg Jets, Dustin Byfuglien mutually agree to terminate the contract

After months of confusion and speculation, the Dustin Byfuglien saga has finally come to an end. The veteran blueliner accepted a deal that ended his contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, ending his 10-year stint with the team.

"The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players Association announced today that the Winnipeg Jets and player Dustin Byfuglien have mutually resolved the complaint made by Mr. Byfuglien following his suspension by the Club in September 2019 "The NHL and NHLPA said in a statement. "Pursuant to the agreement, Byfuglien's standard player contract with the Club has ended, effective immediately."

Thank you Dustin Byfuglien for your contributions over the years to the Winnipeg Jets! As a member of our organization, Byfuglien played 636 regular season and playoff games and scored 441 points at the time. pic.twitter.com/bXvJ9zcy47 – Jets Winnipeg (@NHLJets) April 17, 2020

After allegedly considering retiring during the offseason, Winfipelien suspended Byfuglien in September for failing to show up at training camp. The suspension would have allowed the team to save cap space, but was quickly challenged by a NHLPA complaint.

He underwent ankle surgery in October and was in injury rehabilitation until January, at which point he told the team that he would not continue the process. You still have to play a single game this season.

"On September 11, the night before training camp, Dustin approached me," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Friday in a conference call with reporters. "We met in my office that night … and he didn't know if he wanted to continue playing in the NHL. It was something that I think is still private and will continue to be private. But it was emotional. It was difficult for him even come in and talk to me. At that point I asked him if he wanted an exchange and he said it had nothing to do with an exchange.

"After giving it some time, we connected again in the arena," he continued. "We had another long conversation about where things were. Procedurally for us, we were getting to the point where we had to start making some list decisions, cap reductions and the like. At that point, I asked if things had He had success, changed or if he still didn't want to retire, but he still didn't know if he wanted to continue playing … I told him 'look, I have to suspend him' and he understood, and we left it at that. "

Byfuglien first joined the team in 2010, when they were still the Atlanta Thrashers, and then played in more than 600 games for the franchise.

"Obviously, this was never our desired result or ending with Dustin or the Jets," said Cheveldayoff. "By writing the perfect script, it would have ended with Dustin holding (a) great big silver trophy over his head to show that big smile of his, but we are thankful for the time we had Dustin."

Originally drafted in the eighth round by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2003, he had 525 combined points (177 goals, 348 assists) in 869 games between the Blackhawks and the Jets. A member of the 2010 Chicago Stanley Cup winning team, Byfuglien played for the Blackhawks before returning to the blue line with the Thrashers.

With his Winnipeg tenure behind him, it is unclear whether the 35-year-old defender is looking to join another NHL team at this point in his career.

"He is a tremendous player and person and he is a popular person throughout the league," Cheveldayoff said. "There is only one person and only one person who can respond if he ever plays again, and that is Dustin Byfuglien."