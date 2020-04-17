Will Khloe Kardashian have another baby with Tristan through IVF?

Although they are separated, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have more children. Page six reported on Thursday Keeping up with the Kardashian episode in which Khloe and Tristan raised the idea of ​​having another baby.

The NBA player and reality star want their 2-year-old daughter to have a brother to play with. During their FaceTime discussion, the 35-year-old reality star told her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend that True had outgrown several of his old toys.

In response, Thompson raises the idea of ​​having another child, and whether they would have to go out and buy all the new toys again because they throw away the older ones. The reality star said to Tristan in the clip, "Who's having another girl with you?"

Thompson said True needs "another brother,quot; and Khloe explains that she could "get some embryos,quot; to have another baby. He added that it may be necessary to "borrow some sperm or get something,quot; from Thomson. The reality star stated that they would work out the details at some point in the future.

As previously reported, Kardashian and Thompson's sister canceled their romance last year in February after it was revealed that she had kissed Jordyn Woods at a party. As fans of the reality series know, Jordyn was best friends with Kylie Jenner, Khloe's younger half-sister.

Due to the fact that Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, it was suggested that Kardashian would have to use IVF to have another child. However, this is in direct contrast to some of his past claims.

Earlier this year, Khloe explained that she wasn't overly excited about the idea of ​​freezing her eggs. Kris Jenner urged her daughter to take the necessary steps in the event that she wants to have children in the future, but Khloe told her mother that she was not concerned about that.

While True does not have a brother on her mother's side, she does on her father's side. Thompson and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig have a 3-year-old boy named Prince.



