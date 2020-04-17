Why Avery has a hard time trusting Ash before 90 days

The 90-day fiancé: before the 90 daysAvery traveled the world to meet Ash, her boyfriend of nine months, and see if the two of them could really make things work offline. His time in Australia has been tense, from meeting Ash's brother to learning how others work. Two sticking points for Avery have been Ash's reluctance to introduce him to his ex and son and his work as a relationship coach and expert.
"At the beginning of our relationship, Ash sent an exchange of text messages he had with a client who was attacking him to demonstrate that he ignored any flirtatious advancement from his clients. But what I find most disturbing is that he didn't actually say it was even a relationship. It led to one of our breakups, "says Avery in the exclusive look above.
She brings her problem to Ash while the two of them are in a boat together.
"Thanks for texting me like that, but aren't you going to acknowledge the fact that I do have someone in my life, so you don't need to talk to me like that?" He asks. .
Ash replies that he has posts about Avery on his social media. Isn't that good enough? Not for Avery, who says customers may not be looking there while talking to him directly. "You want certainty, and I assure you that next time, actually, if something like that happens, I'll be vigilant because I didn't see it that way," says Ash.
"I've always been very honest with her, but she decides to think what she wants to think. And I really don't know where to go with that because I'm like, well, you never know what the real cause of the problem is," Ash tells him. to the cameras.
Ash seems committed to making Avery happy when it comes to this issue, but she is still not completely satisfied.
"I am very concerned about not knowing what he really says to his clients. I just hope he is honest with me," says Avery.
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
%MINIFYHTML5dfb89e9fdc44c1b1aaef5f8935b011612%