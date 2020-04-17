Why Avery has a hard time trusting Ash before 90 days

The 90-day fiancé: before the 90 daysAvery traveled the world to meet Ash, her boyfriend of nine months, and see if the two of them could really make things work offline. His time in Australia has been tense, from meeting Ash's brother to learning how others work. Two sticking points for Avery have been Ash's reluctance to introduce him to his ex and son and his work as a relationship coach and expert.

"At the beginning of our relationship, Ash sent an exchange of text messages he had with a client who was attacking him to demonstrate that he ignored any flirtatious advancement from his clients. But what I find most disturbing is that he didn't actually say it was even a relationship. It led to one of our breakups, "says Avery in the exclusive look above.