White House defends Ivanka Trump against backlash over trip to New Jersey amid coronavirus lockdown

Instagram

President Donald Trump's daughter is criticized after traveling miles away with her family to celebrate the first night of Easter at a family resort despite orders to stay home.

Up News Info –

The White House has spoken after Ivanka Trump He took the heat for a trip to New Jersey that defied White House guidelines against discretionary travel. White House senior aide and daughter of the president Donald trump She traveled to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children to celebrate the first night of Easter, on April 8.

After Ivanka received a lot of criticism for her personal trip, the White House defended her, claiming that her trip to the family gold club "was no different than what she had been traveling to / from work." A White House spokesperson said in a statement: "Ivanka, with her immediate family, celebrated Easter in a closed facility considered to be a family home. The place was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in DC." The statement added: "Her trip was not commercial. She chose to spend a private vacation with her family."

Social media users accused Ivanka of hypocrisy with the trip, considering that she has strongly promoted federal guidelines on self-isolation, social distancing, and cessation of unnecessary travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I see Ken and Barbie, (Jared and Ivanka) broke all the rules of social estrangement last week, driving Bedminster to the Trump Hotel, who the hell do they think they are? Oh, I know, a couple of bratty brats." an eyewitness tweeted.

Philip Rucker, head of the White House office for The Washington Post, wrote: "The federal guidelines against discretionary travel and the DC home stay order apparently do not apply if you are Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner."

"Sure, Ivanka Trump could have stayed in DC as federal guidelines advise, but why do that when you can make a promotional appearance at one of your father's properties in multiple states?" said the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Joe Lockhart, who served as White House press secretary under former President Bill Clinton, chimed in: "There is no single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared. They are the chosen ones and only we must follow the rules."