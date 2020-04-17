What you need to know today: Coronavirus, China, face masks

A gradual reopening of the US USA
President Trump on Thursday issued non-binding guidelines recommending a reopening of the mosaic country, backing away from an earlier claim that he would decide how and when to end widespread blockades during the coronavirus pandemic.
"You are going to make the decisions," he told the nation's governors in a conference call. "We will be with you and we will open our country and make it work."
The guidelines urge states not to lift the restrictions until they reach a 14-day period, in which case numbers are constantly decreasing and hospitals are not overwhelmed. But the guide does not provide for the comprehensive tests that public health experts have searched for and have not answered difficult questions, including about interstate travel.
An elusive question for epidemiologists
Infectious disease experts aren't sure how deadly the coronavirus will be, after projecting earlier this year that about 1 percent of infected people would die, a rate 10 times higher than that of a typical flu.
According to several unofficial trackers, about 6.4 percent of people confirmed to be infected with the virus have died worldwide. But on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where scientists have a better understanding of how many people actually got the infection, the rate was a small fraction of that.
Related: Obesity may be one of the most important predictors of severe coronavirus disease, according to new studies. It is an alarming finding for the USA. USA, which has one of the highest obesity rates in the world.
Another angle: A Queens nursing home reported 29 deaths from the virus, although two workers told The Times the actual number was much higher.
When Amazon is out of stock
Since the pandemic came to the US In the US, the online retailer has struggled to respond after experiencing sales growth in a month that would generally take years, according to a business adviser. Sometimes the products are in stock. Sometimes they are not.
Amazon's adjustments have created confusion for consumers, just as people are turning to online shopping more than ever.
Kate Scarpa, a spokeswoman for Amazon, said the company regularly updated its processes. "We know that people depend on us," he said.
Related: As online shopping has increased, so has the number of cargo flights, which has caught the attention of those who live near airports.
Go deeper: The pandemic has illustrated how close to the limit many Americans lived, with pay and profits eroding even as corporate profits increased. In the past month, approximately 22 million people in the US USA They have lost their jobs, roughly the number of jobs created in the last decade.
And now for the backstory on …
Coronavirus in a war zone
This week, our video team took him to Tripoli, Libya, where residents already facing the horrors of a war zone are dealing with the pandemic. The shelling has caused more people to flee to the city center, and the new attacks in residential areas mean they have to choose between fleeing more and risking exposure to the virus, or staying and risking bombardment.
Melina Delkic, from the Briefings team, spoke to one of the people interviewed in the video, Montaha Nattah, a 21-year-old student. Here's your lightly edited space exchange.
How is your typical day?
Most of my day is spent writing documents, preparing projects, attending classes, and studying for exams. Studying during quarantine is pretty difficult, you barely have the energy to do homework, but studying while living in a war zone and being quarantined is a scandalous combination that I never want anyone to experience.
Libyans are used to leaving their homes whenever there is heavy bombardment nearby. Unfortunately, during the Covid-19 era, that's not the case.
How long have you been living in Tripoli?
All my life until 2018, when I was able to study at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. I visited Libya all summer and winter breaks, but during these extraordinary times and despite the ongoing conflict, I decided to go home because I think home is a feeling, not just a place.
If this pandemic is going to be the end of the world, I prefer to die in my hometown with my family.
What are you seeing and hearing around you right now?
Living in Tripoli today means listening to drones fly over your head most of the time. It means hearing projectiles falling around you. It means seeing and smelling smoke and polluted air when you open the window due to the places that are bombarded.
And finally, it means putting on your headphones whenever there is intensive bombardment, so you can forget reality a bit.
