A gradual reopening of the US USA

President Trump on Thursday issued non-binding guidelines recommending a reopening of the mosaic country, backing away from an earlier claim that he would decide how and when to end widespread blockades during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You are going to make the decisions," he told the nation's governors in a conference call. "We will be with you and we will open our country and make it work."

The guidelines urge states not to lift the restrictions until they reach a 14-day period, in which case numbers are constantly decreasing and hospitals are not overwhelmed. But the guide does not provide for the comprehensive tests that public health experts have searched for and have not answered difficult questions, including about interstate travel.

Here are the latest updates from the US. USA And from around the world, as well as pandemic maps.

In other developments:

