What will it take? When will it really happen? – Deadline

Charlotte St. Martin cannot be blamed for being irritated by the recent televised and widely quoted exchange between a reporter and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. When asked by the reporter if Broadway's decision to reopen June 7 could serve as a "golden rule" for other New York City industries, Cuomo bristled a bit. "I would not use what Broadway thinks of as a barometer of anything unless they are in the public health business and have seen better numbers and models," the governor said dismissively.

San Martín wants to make things clear. The president of the Broadway League, the trade group representing theater owners, producers, presenters, and general managers on Broadway and theaters across North America, says June 7 was never announced as a safe date for the reopening. Broadway, or even an uncertain date.

A reopening of June 7 was "never, never was the case." We didn't say that, ”St. Martin tells Deadline.

"We just said that (at the time) we were exchanging and reimbursing tickets until June 7. I mean, every other day our estimates go further. Two weeks ago, we thought that hopefully we could be awake for July and that the Worst case scenario could be September. Now the best assumptions are that unless there is serious evidence and information that we do not currently have, we are probably looking at September or later. "

The full impact (financial, labor, artistic, individual) will not be fully known or even felt for months. The League is compiling and studying data, with task forces assigned to all sectors of the industry, each assigned to keep abreast of a particular aspect of the theater industry.

The league figures for last season indicate the enormous reach and impact of Broadway in New York City: with 14.8 million Broadway revenues during the 2018-2019 season (65% made up of domestic and international tourists), the industry Broadway contributed $ 14.7 billion to the New York City economy and supported 96,900 jobs.

The obstacles to a reopening are great and many: the Broadway public sits in tightly packed places built when the public expected (and required) smaller, closer seats; Broadway actors act together literally, without remote shooting, without remote control, and the Broadway orchestras? They don't call the "wells" in their habitat for nothing.

And that's just to start. In this extended and candid conversation with Deadline, St. Martin explains what exactly is being done on Broadway as the theaters remain dark, what it will take, financially and otherwise, to get the shows back up and running, which Producers know now and what they still need to learn, and why the League is not asking theater goers, yet, about when they would feel comfortable returning to the magnificent places, legroom or not, that they help make Broadway a theatrical lighthouse around the world.

so when be Broadway reopen?

This interview has been edited and condensed.

DEADLINE: So bring me as up to date as possible.

CHARLOTTE ST. MARTIN: I am happy to do that, and happy to clarify something that our dear friends in The New York Times did not want to do, but they did when they told the Governor that we were planning to reopen on June 7, which was never, never the case. We didn't say that. We said we were exchanging and refunding tickets until June 7. I mean, every two days our estimates go further. Two weeks ago, we thought that hopefully we could be awake for July and that the worst case scenario could be September. Now, the best assumptions are that, unless there is serious evidence and information that we don't have right now, we're probably seeing September or later. It really depends on the elected officials, and we know very well that Governor Cuomo will be the one to tell us when we can return.

We have said that when we are told that we can return, it will probably be six weeks before we can return. Sixteen shows were somewhere in rehearsals or somewhere in previews at closing time, and there will be plenty of work for those shows. We don't know how many of them will actually make it, that will depend on how long we are gone. Also, depending on how long we are gone, will there be any changes to the cast and how long will the rehearsal and acceleration take? Let's say on June 1 we were told we could go back, that we wouldn't be back until six weeks later, on July 10 or so.

So that's where we are. WWe're trying to do everything we can to keep actors and shows together, and we're working to help our producers and members stay afloat through government efforts, where we can help, so we have something to come back to. .

DEADLINE: What will have to happen in those six weeks? There will be a million details to be decided. Will theaters have concessions? Will the public wear masks?

S T. MARTÍN: We haven't really delved (on some of those questions) because there isn't much information we can delve into. I wouldn't be surprised if someone took your temperature before entering a theater. I would not be surprised if we have significant evidence that people will receive badges or some kind of certificate that reflects (status of the antibodies) or that they are free of coronavirus. We are hearing about cleaning products that can actually clean a theater and make it safe for 70 days, but do we? to know still? We are hearing about it, and theater owners and others are investigating it, but there are some who believe that he will take medication or (effective) treatment … or a vaccine, which is the most terrifying because it is heard anywhere in a two years on vaccinations, depending on who is speaking and when.

Masks Maybe. There are all kinds of questions, and the details are significant, since you have many molds that have been disbursed and gone home. You have many tour companies that don't even have houses to go to because they have been on tour for a while and have rented their apartments. I saw the quote from Mary McColl (CEO of Actors & # 39; Equity) about whether the actors will want to return until they are sure they are safe. What about your productions? Will they still kiss on stage? Think of the many shows where there is very, very close contact. What will we need to do for them? There are so many unknowns, and until we know more, I mean, even the health community doesn't know much, and as Cuomo clearly pointed out, we are not health professionals. We are only listening and learning as we go. We will do what we are told to do.

Another reason it will take those four to six weeks is money to go back up. Even for long-running shows, they are talking about $ 1 million to go back up. So can they afford to reopen and then close three weeks later? Then they would be doomed.

DEADLINE: If there is a virus bounce next fall or winter …

S T. MARTÍN: Yes, that's what I meant. We will not return until we feel relatively comfortable that if the virus decides to return, we will have better tests and better medications.

Empty TKTS booth, Times Square

Ron Adar / SOPA Images / Shutterstock



DEADLINE: What are you doing to stay on top of everything as things change daily?

S T. MARTÍN: We have 15 different working groups working on different aspects of what we have to do to return. One of them is a research task force to survey and speak to theater goers to determine what it will take to get them back, but we won't start that until the apex (of the pandemic) has been overcome and it's clear that we & # 39; It is falling dramatically. We are not going to do that in this period of shock and panic, it doesn't make sense. Some people are doing that, and I think they just need something to do, but let them do it if it helps them feel better. (Editor's note: here and here.) Everything I read has a different result, so serious research folks advised us that now is not the time, so now is not when we are doing it.

DEADLINE: What are the other working groups focusing on?

S T. MARTÍN: We have itinerant working groups, both marketing and producers and presenters. For example, you have some states like Arizona and Nevada that have very few coronavirus cases and can probably open earlier than Los Angeles and San Francisco, but a show can't last a week in Tempe and then have nowhere to go for another three weeks. . Therefore, all tour routes must be redeveloped so that the shows can keep a cast and crew on the road.

And we have government relations groups that talk to our local, state, and federal officials. One of the key things is that Broadway and the road cannot return with social distancing. There is no way that the economic model will work for a theater that has a 50% house due to social distancing. It won't work Broadway has the best theater employees in the world, but they are also the most expensive. Therefore, we must find ways to ensure that when we open, we have the ability to have similar audiences to what we had in the past.

We have nine marketing working groups, including research and advertising and creative and digital and developing partnerships. Each discipline has a huge group of leaders involved to help us solve this together … I think we are really working as an industry. Then, of course, there are all the labor groups working on how we come back and what it looks like.

DEADLINE: When do you expect the various working groups to make recommendations?

S T. MARTÍN: They have them every day. No one can keep track of everything, so each workgroup is trying to stay on top of what they are learning in that particular area, be it research or marketing or health or any of those things. Then we are updated. We have producer groups and theater owner groups and general managers and presenter groups, and each talks to each other in a group format so everyone can stay on top of things. I hope for a great report that says that we are going to open this day and this is what we are going to do and this is how we will do it and this is how we are going to communicate it, but we have not yet arrived.

DEADLINE: Do you have any idea how many programs will return, how many will close? What are we really seeing here?

Roundabout Theater Co.'s Postponed Productions

Roundabout theater company



S T. MARTÍN: I don't think anyone knows because they don't know when we'll be back. We know for sure that two programs that were supposed to open will not return. Two roundabout shows were postponed for the fall. There were 16 shows (which had not yet opened), and so far 14 of those shows are trying to stay together, to keep investors together, using advances to pay expenses during this time period. But so far we have had no other announcements that we are aware of.

Certainly, there are some shows that weren't doing extremely well before shutdown, but that's not uncommon in January and February.

We had one of our two best seasonal periods and there was a lot of hope, so I guess its progress was strong enough to avoid announcing a shutdown. But as I said, each day brings something new.

DEADLINE: What about estimates of total financial loss for the industry?

S T. MARTÍN: We don't have enough information to know. We know which ticket sales are lost based on years of data, and I'm currently working on estimates if we're closed for three months, or if we're closed for six months, or if we're closed for nine months, and using the box office numbers for those periods.

But we really don't know how many jobs have been lost. AND for the road, it's impossible because 221 cities have the Broadway series, and we know that for many of the cities, the Broadway series helps fund all the other cultural stuff: They may only have eight to 10 weeks of Broadway, but the employees in those buildings they are also employees of the opera and the symphony and any other cultural thing that appears. So we don't have working numbers for those yet, but we will have a rough estimate. I know there is a producer who had two shows that were supposed to open, but have not yet done so, and he has $ 30 million on those two shows. If they don't open, $ 30 million will be lost. Period.

I am not trying to be evasive with you. I just don't have it. When we had the 19-day strike in 2007, the only numbers anyone would talk about was lost ticket sales, and there's a lot more to it than that, but it's hard to quantify. I mean, lost jobs, closed offices, businesses in addition to the shows themselves.

DEADLINE: What about insurance? Would that producer with $ 30 million invested in those two shows give you the money back if you don't open?

S T. MARTÍN: I do not have access to the commercial contracts that each program has, but I do know that all the programs have commercial interruption insurance, but what are the criteria and how much? I know that one of our producers had very low commercial interruption insurance, and I know that others have quite considerable commercial interruption insurance. I heard that some of the companies that cover these (policies) may close because they can lose a lot of money in many other areas. I heard that the insurance industry is trying to get a bailout like airlines. I don't know enough to know if they will get it. Actually, we have a session for our members with a senior insurance executive next week to help our members talk about insurance, because many people don't understand it.

Almost everyone has the force majeure clause, but with force majeure there will be exceptions: many people living in Florida cannot get hurricane insurance, law or flood insurance? I still haven't heard of them turning down our producers, but it's so new that they may not have answers.

DEADLINE: The Mayor of Los Angeles has raised the idea that there will be no sports or concerts until 2021. Is that a possibility for Broadway?

S T. MARTÍN: We haven't talked about it. As I understand it, 2021 is not absolute, but it is something that is being discussed there. I heard Fauci say that there could be baseball but there would be nobody in the stands.

DEADLINE: which brings us to the live broadcast. Would that work for Broadway?

S T. MARTÍN: Well, aside from the creative discussion related to this, the financial model doesn't work. Even for my small organization representing our industry, I can't stream anything live without paying the same fees as a (Broadway) show. So when I have a concert in Times Square with 50,000 people coming to see artists from 21 shows, I can't broadcast it live. I can't put it on my website because the financial implications are too harsh … And I also have producers who say Broadway has to feel with the people in the room, it's about escaping being there. Broadway just doesn't look the same on television. It is not so magical. It is not so transformative.