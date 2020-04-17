What to see this weekend: our best elections for April 18-19

As Stefon would say, this weekend's list of recommendations has it all.
Beyoncé? Check. A new, lackluster dating competition series with a twist? Why of course. A new teen soap for you to obsess over and write to your Tik-Tok-obsessed cousin? Duh
But the best recommendation we can offer for the weekend of April 18-19 is the epic concert event with some of the biggest stars in music coming together for a one-night special to lift their spirits, highlight Frontline healthcare workers and help continue the ongoing coronavirus pandemic fight. In truth, what could be better than knowing that we are all together, even if we are separated right now by the power of some epic music?
Still, after that six-hour event, you still have plenty of time to check out some of our picks from the list, including a new comedy special and a 121-episode trip, if you choose to take it. .
If you want to prepare for the finale, everyone will talk about: Question: Are you stuck in Little Fires Everywhere? Follow up if your answer was no: How dare you?
The addictive limited series starring Reese witherspoon and Kerry Washington On Wednesday, April 22, two very different and head-strong moms come to a dramatic end, making this weekend the perfect time to catch him. Dare we say that Witherspoon has never been better? (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you have finished every episode of Love Island UK and are having retreats: We are so glad that you took the suggestion from last week to watch one of the best reality TV shows. You are welcome.
But if you're looking for your next solution now, we can introduce you to the latest reality TV dating experiment everyone will talk about: Too hot to drive.
The eight-episode show finds sexy, sex-positive singles heading to a beautiful community with every intention of connecting. The capture? They cannot participate in any type of sexual activity: without sex, without kisses, without masturbating. And if they get involved, they cost the entire group money with every indiscretion.
Listen, you won't be taking over the oceanfront frontline real estate that Love island Now it occupies in your heart a poor quality but convincing reality romance, but for the moment it will scratch that itch. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you are looking to see a trio of powerful women: Cate Blanchett. Rose Byrne Uzo Aduba. That's the lineup for the first three episodes of America lady, with the stars playing feminist icons Phyllis Schlafly, Gloria Steinem and Shirley Chrisholm, respectively. Why do you keep reading this? Oh, and future installments include Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, Melanie Lynskey and Jeanne tripplehorn. We are not worthy! (Where to watch: FX on Hulu)
If you are looking to feel a connection for an hour or six: While many are sad to miss Coachella this weekend, they do have a free ticket to Couchella, also known as the One world: together at home event.
The six-hour live stream airs on Saturday, April 18 starting at 2 p.m. (EST) and will present performances by artists such as Lady Gaga, who was curator of the World Health Organization and entertainment special endorsed by Global Citizens, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and many more, while Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert They will all be co-hosts.
(Where to watch: E! Online to watch the six-hour live stream when it starts or watch it on other platforms like Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch , Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube. Additionally, NBC, ABC, and CBS will air the two-hour broadcast beginning at 8:00 pm EST and PST, 7 pm Central, followed by a new broadcast of the show at 11:00 pm on networks like E! and Bravo.)
If you've missed Beyoncé as much as your parents: Queen Bey finally honored us with her presence, appearing unexpectedly during the week. The Disney Family Singalong, The ABC special that featured celebrities who practically performed a concert of some of Disney's most beloved songs. ICYMI the lovely affair, other stars who came on included Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, the cast of High school musical with an introduction of Zac Efron Himself, and did we mention that Beyoncé appeared?
Once you look, you can see our story about how Disney got Beyoncé to make an appearance. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you are looking for a throwback to the good old days of the WB: Dawson's torrent + The Goonies = External banksNetflix's brilliant new youth drama that will provide a really superficial but entertaining distraction / Do you have to Google the ages of the protagonists before tweeting something? (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you're running out of things to talk to your dad about: Good news, the sixth season of Bosch I just fell. Say hi to your dad for us! (Where to watch: Amazon Prime)
If you desperately need a good laugh: Fresh out of his season you the second season, Chris D & # 39; Elia Get back into action on Netflix with their latest stand-up comedy special, Without pain. But warning: you will probably have all the stomach ache from how loud you will laugh. All right, we know it was super lame, it sucked, but we're not comedians, okay? (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you desperately need a good scream: Who knows John Krasinski would emerge as the # 1 host during the day, thanks to his new YouTube show, Some Good News? In its first three episodes, The office star has made us cry about 47 times, so we strongly recommend that all feelings be felt as SGN's delightful career burns thus far. (Where to watch: YouTube)
If you are looking for a one month trip: You can believe Lost Will you celebrate the tenth anniversary of your universally loved non-polarizing series finale next month? (OK, but seriously, what did the numbers mean? WTF Polar Bears? What did ANY of that mean ?!)
The time for ABC's success on the island came to an end on May 23, 2010, so now is the perfect time to watch or watch the series for the first time. Just think of all the opinion pieces that await you and how you'll finally understand why every mystery show has debuted since Lost broadcast has been desperate to be nicknamed "the next Lost"! (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you need some friends: Can you believe that TBS is airing every episode of friends Did it ever start on Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m.? Pivot! We were on a break! Smelly cat! Insert each other friends reference here! (Where to watch: TBS)
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
