What to see this weekend: our best elections for April 18-19

As Stefon would say, this weekend's list of recommendations has it all.

Beyoncé? Check. A new, lackluster dating competition series with a twist? Why of course. A new teen soap for you to obsess over and write to your Tik-Tok-obsessed cousin? Duh

But the best recommendation we can offer for the weekend of April 18-19 is the epic concert event with some of the biggest stars in music coming together for a one-night special to lift their spirits, highlight Frontline healthcare workers and help continue the ongoing coronavirus pandemic fight. In truth, what could be better than knowing that we are all together, even if we are separated right now by the power of some epic music?

Still, after that six-hour event, you still have plenty of time to check out some of our picks from the list, including a new comedy special and a 121-episode trip, if you choose to take it. .