What channel is the WNBA Draft on today? Time, live stream and results for draft 2020

The 2020 version of the WNBA Draft is a complex and unprecedented situation for the league, teams and future players. But it is also an opportunity.

For the first time since the draft began in 1997, it will have no live sports competition or notable sports news, and will therefore take center stage. Could this lead to greater popularity for the sport, especially with the arrival of potentially generational talent?

Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon is the closest thing to a safe thing for the WNBA Draft, and she will surely be the No. 1 overall pick. She, her teammate Satou Sabally, and Lauren Cox of Baylor are the best clear picks in the draft. But several stories abound, including the stormy three-team swap between New York Liberty, Washington Mystics, and Dallas Wings is the precursor to what could be a memorable event. drought.

With that, here is everything you need to tune in to watch the WNBA Draft 2020, from start time, TV and streaming options and results:

What channel is the WNBA Draft on today?

Television channel: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: Watch ESPN

ESPN will stream the three-round draft on its main channel (after briefly including it on ESPN2). The entire Friday draft can be viewed on ESPN or streamed through Watch ESPN.

Round Start time television channel one 5 pm. ESPN two TBD ESPN 3 TBD ESPN

What time does the WNBA 2020 Draft start?

Date: Friday, April 16

Friday, April 16 Start time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

The WNBA 2020 Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET – 4 p.m. ET. The entire three-round draft will take place on Friday, so start times for the second and third rounds will be determined.

WNBA 2020 draft results

The Liberty hold the majority of the WNBA 2020 Draft selections, with six. The first of them will surely be used to select Ionescu with the general selection n. # 1, but they also have two teams left in the first round, two others in the second, and one in the third to build a team around them.

Below are the results of the first, second and third round of the WNBA 2020 Draft:

Round 1 results

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School one New York freedom two Dallas Wings 3 Indiana fever 4 4 Atlanta dream 5 5 Dallas Wings (Mercury) 6 6 Minnesota Lynx 7 7 Dallas Wings (from Storm via Sun, Mercury) 8 Chicago sky 9 9 New York Liberty (from Wings via Aces) 10 Phoenix Mercury (from Sparks via Sun) eleven Seattle storm (from the sun) 12 New York Freedom (from Mystics)

Round 2 results

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School 13 New York Freedom (from Dream) 14 Indiana fever (from Liberty via Lynx) fifteen New York Freedom (from Wings) sixteen Minnesota Lynx (fever) 17 Atlanta Dream (Mercury) 18 years Phoenix Mercury (from Lynx) 19 Seattle storm twenty Los Angeles Sparks (from heaven) twenty-one Dallas Wings (from Aces) 22 Los Angeles Sparks 2. 3 Connecticut Sun 24 Washington mystics

Round 3 results