WGA West Asks CBS to Expand Paid Sick Leave for News Writers During Pandemic – Deadline

WGA West is asking CBS to extend paid sick leave for its news editors who are "putting their health on the line to ensure that vital news continues during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"While other essential companies have taken steps to support the physical and financial well-being of their employees," says the union, "CBS refuses to publicly guarantee paid sick leave for any of its news editors beyond contractual assignments. For weeks, news writers have asked CBS for guarantees that they will have adequate paid sick leave for as long as they, or their loved ones, are dealing with this deadly virus. CBS has remained silent. "

The union is asking members to sign a petition asking CBS to "institute immediately" at least 14 days of illness paid for by the union's news, web, digital and promotional writers who are hospitalized with COVID-19; those who are placed or voluntarily placed in isolation and / or quarantine due to a diagnosis of COVID-19, suspected infection, or possible exposure; or who become caregivers of family members or household members diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19.

"It is time for CBS to protect its WGAW writers who are working so hard to help protect millions of people in Southern California by keeping them engaged and informed," says the guild. "It is time for CBS to step forward and do the right thing."