WGA says the COVID-19 crisis has "increased our resolution" to advance the union's negotiating goals for a new film and television contract – Deadline

The WGA told its members this afternoon that the COVID-19 crisis "has increased our determination to advance the objectives of the negotiation" that it intends to pursue with management's AMPTP for a new film and television contract. However, in a statement to members, the union's negotiating committee noted: "We have not yet heard from the AMPTP about our proposals."

On Wednesday, the guild told the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents major studios and production companies, that it is "prepared to accept" AMPTP's proposal that they extend the expiration of the current May 1 contract. to June 30. , and who offered to start negotiations by video and conference call during the week of May 11. But WGA West CEO David Young told Deadline today that "there is no agreement with the AMPTP in effect, and you can quote me on that one."

Related story WGA West Calls on CBS to Expand Paid Sick Leave for News Writers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

In a message to its members this afternoon, the WGA negotiating committee said the union "faces many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps most significant is the best way to renegotiate our Minimum Basic Agreement, which expires May 1. The scheduled date for March 23 to start negotiating with the AMPTP had to be suspended by order to take refuge at home. In mid-March, our committee began to meet virtually to deliberate on the best way to advance in these unique and rapidly evolving circumstances.

“We have now determined that the best course of action is to propose extending the MBA expiration date to June 30, 2020. On Wednesday, we proposed that extension to the AMPTP, along with dates in May to exchange negotiating proposals and start negotiations. The extension would give writers two more months to work under the protection of the current agreement, and time for the committee to finalize our proposals and negotiate via video conference with AMPTP. June 30 would also give us ten more weeks to better understand how the pandemic and government policies will continue to impact writers and the industry. "

The guild went on to say that “Even in the midst of these unprecedented circumstances, our committee remains determined to fight for the short and long-term interests of the writers in this negotiation. The crisis has increased our determination to advance the negotiating goals we have already established, including obtaining additional contributions to our benefit plans and fair compensation and waste from the transmission.

“On a related matter, the Guild leadership has heard members concerned about continued health care coverage during this interruption. Therefore, as part of the pre-negotiation period, the Guild has asked AMPTP Health Fund administrators to agree with us to adopt an eligibility extension for plan participants who would otherwise lose coverage between now and the end of the year. The details of any extensions would be determined by the trustees, who are 50% AMPTP and 50% WGA.

"We have not yet heard from the AMPTP about our proposals."