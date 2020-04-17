WGA offers to start contract negotiations with AMPTP on May 11; Says he is "ready to accept" to extend current pact until June 30 – Deadline

The WGA says it is now "ready to accept" the AMPTP's proposal to extend the May 1 expiration of the union's current film and television contract to June 30, and has offered to begin negotiations by video and conference call. during the week of May 11. But WGA West CEO David Young told Deadline that "There is no agreement with AMPTP, and you can quote me about it."

In an April 15 letter to AMPTP President Carol Lombardini, Young wrote: “I am writing in response to your April 8 letter on minimum basic agreement negotiations. I appreciate your letter. He has expressed frustration at the fact that he has so far provided him with an answer to the proposed contract extension by AMPTP and the dates to start negotiations. But I hardly need to remind you that the COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented challenges to conducting meaningful negotiations and we hope they succeed. The effect of the crisis is particularly disturbing for the Guild, which represents the interests of 15,000 writers located throughout the country, with whom we must communicate regularly about the objectives and developments of the negotiation.

"After evaluating all our options in light of the constantly changing public health situation, the Guild responds to the AMPTP proposal in the following way. We are prepared to agree to an extension of the 2017 MBA until June 30. We propose to exchange proposals for a successor MBA to close the business on May 1, and we agreed to begin negotiations by video and conference call during the week of May 11. This will give both sides a week to analyze the opening proposals, while still leaving almost eight weeks to carry out the negotiations.

In addition, and as an additional means to address the immediate impact of the pandemic, the Guild proposes that on or before April 24, the trustees of the WGA Health Fund adopt an amendment to the plan that extends eligibility to plan participants who will lose coverage through the end of the year because they do not reach the earnings threshold during this time period and otherwise do not have extended care points to continue their coverage. This is detailed in my email exchange with Jim Hedges at the Health Fund, which was copied yesterday.

"I look forward to hearing from you on this proposal in the coming days."

The AMPTP, which represents the major studios and production companies in contract negotiations, had tried to exchange proposals on April 15 and start negotiations on Monday, but that is not happening now. The AMPTP declined to comment for this story.

“Typically, negotiations between AMPTP and WGA take four to five weeks; our proposed date allows approximately twice the time (10 weeks) to reach an agreement, "Lombardini told Young, the union's chief negotiator, in a letter dated April 8." In our April 3 phone conversation, you He noted that the WGA remains undecided about our suggested extension date, and when I asked when we might expect a response, he said "sometime" before May 1. We found that response to be unacceptable. "

Due to the pandemic, the union had tried to extend the pact until September, but the AMPTP did not want to kick the can so far down the road, arguing that an eight-week extension to June 30 would give both parties more than time. Enough to reach an agreement by teleconference.

"While the pandemic has disrupted all kinds of business and has been particularly difficult for our industry, it behooves us to find new ways to do our jobs," Lombardini told Young in his April 8 letter. "In the case of negotiations, we believe that this can be easily accomplished by exchanging proposals as we normally do and conducting the negotiations through video and conference calls. Moving forward with the goal of reaching an agreement before June 30 is essential to protect the tens of thousands of people who depend on this industry for a living, including the writers represented by the WGA. We both share the responsibility to create the conditions that will make them possible, many of whom have suffered serious difficulties in the form of loss of income and access to health insurance, to return to work in an environment that allows them to earn a living without fear of more interruptions. "

If the two parties finally agree to extend the contract until June 30, its expiration will coincide with the expiration of the SAG-AFTRA film and television contract, although it is not clear at this time whether that contract will be extended due to COVID-19 of the industry. to turn off.