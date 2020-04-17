WGA files opposition to motion by 3 big agencies to suspend discovery of documents in ongoing antitrust suits – Deadline

The WGA today filed its opposition to the Big 3 talent agency's motion to temporarily suspend the discovery of certain documents requested by the union, and told a federal judge that such a suspension "would seriously harm the ability of the unions to defend and process this case. "

The two sides have been embroiled in a contentious legal battle over packaging fees and agency affiliations with related production entities over the past year, and each accused the other of violating antitrust laws.

Earlier this month, WME, CAA and UTA asked United States District Court Judge Andre Birotte Jr. to postpone the union's discovery efforts, saying there is a "clear possibility" that the Guild counterclaims against them are dismissed. On January 6, the judge denied the WGA's motion to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits filed against it by the three agencies, but has yet to rule on the agencies' motion to dismiss the union's counterclaims against them. Oral arguments on that motion were held on January 24.

However, the union told the judge today that "the agencies are not likely to prevail in their dismissal motion," and that "even if this Court focused its analysis solely on the likely success of the agencies' motion to dismiss, the suspension should be denied. " And even if the Court dismissed some of its counterclaims against the agencies, the union told the judge, "others are likely to remain in the case."

Read the WGA opposition here.

There are 16 requests for documents in question, the agencies said in their motion to suspend the discovery, referring to the union's counterclaims "that could well be dismissed in the near future. For example, the claimants' requests for each communication between agencies dating back to 1999, and requests seeking virtually anything and everything related to agency deals with the Association of Talent Agents relate exclusively to their pricing and group boycott counterclaims. "

A year ago, the WGA ordered all its members to fire their agents who refused to sign their agency's code of conduct, which prohibited packaging fees. The WGA and ATA last met on June 7, and the guild claimed that major agencies have refused to negotiate a new franchise agreement since then.

The WGA East and West affirm two state and two federal antitrust claims based on allegations of "illegal pricing and group boycotts," and four federal claims under the Racketeer Corrupt and Influential Organizations Act. In addition to those federal claims, the union claims that state law claims say that "they are directly related to the claims of the agencies and the union's defenses to those claims, so they must be adjudicated in the same case for reasons efficiency and to avoid any inconsistent determination. "

"This Court has already devoted substantial attention to those claims: a common law claim for violation of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud under California Civil Code §1573, and unfair and illegal business practices in violation of the Unfair Competition Law," The WGA said in its opposition, “The agencies do not dispute that if any of these counterclaims survives, they will be required to respond to the 16 requests for documents in question. For the reasons discussed, the agencies' motion for a discovery suspension should be denied. "

The WGA says the discovery must proceed because of the pending deadlines. "While the unions were willing to defer the agencies' obligation to respond to these 16 requests for more than two months, the unions cannot accept further delays in light of the impending deadlines in the case," the WGA told the judge today. . Specifically, the parties are to exchange expert disclosures by September 11, 2020, complete all non-expert findings by October 1, 2020, submit operative motions by November 6, 2020, and prepare for the scheduled trial. in March 2021. Consequently, the Guilds have just over five months to complete all non-expert discoveries (including depositions).

Even if those deadlines were postponed, any further delay in the agencies' discovery obligations will seriously harm the ability of the Guilds to defend and prosecute this case. "