We all live in bubbles now. How safe is yours?

The risks and benefits of three types of bubbles.

Bubble connoisseurs have observed at least three types.

The first is the basic bubble. It consists of who lived in a home prior to the coronavirus, be it a person, a large family or a couple

The basic bubble can become a tense place when its inhabitants cannot agree on the limits. A teacher in Salt Lake City said she expected her three roommates to stay. But two were still seeing people outside the home. Finally, she and her upstairs roommate separated from the first floor. Now they communicate via FaceTime.

The next guy you might call the Built-in Bubble: People in an apartment or house invite friends, professional associates, or family members who live in other homes to move in with them.

Some do it because it seems to be the safest way to keep seeing people. Others do it to ward off loneliness. I'm Nguyen from Los Angeles, who moved in with a friend about a month ago, said that's why he's still in a good mood. "Honestly, if we weren't quarantined together and we lifted each other up, I don't know how I would handle it."

One challenge is that once you've started inviting other people to your bubble, it can be difficult to stop. Michael Nesmith, a high school soccer coach who lives with his wife and daughter in Maryland, had already agreed to let a niece and a cousin move in. Then her daughter asked if a close friend whose family lived far away could be a final addition.

"That was challenging, ”said Mr. Nesmith. "I feel sorry for this young man." But he also felt responsible for the four women. "To risk putting them in danger for someone outside the family, I just wasn't going to do it," he said.

Then there is the combined bubble. Inhabitants of two or more bubbles become exclusive and agree to see each other while maintaining separate dwellings. Some people have practical reasons for this: they might agree to share homeschooling or childcare with neighbors, for example.