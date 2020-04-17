We all live in bubbles now. How safe is yours?

The problem was not the girlfriend, the singer, the drummer and the guitarist told his recording engineer. They liked his girlfriend. They trusted his girlfriend. It was her four roommates, her friends, and her lovers. Who were they seeing? What were they playing?
And so members of Sure Sure, a self-styled "pop art band,quot; based in Los Angeles, made a proposal to his roommate and girlfriend. He could live with them while "la,quot; rona "spread through the city, but there would be no more visits to his place. It was All Or Nothing.
A few kilometers away, an actress was dealing with a similar situation. She lived with a cousin who had started seeing someone before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Could the couple take a single walk?
The actress, Lyla Porter-Follows, recalled having measured six feet of thread. Sure, he said, if they kept the rope taut.
In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been using the term "bubbles,quot; to describe groups of people who continue to be in close contact.
"Don't pop the bubble,quot; is a common saying.
But sooner or later, most of us discover that bubble maintenance is not a simple matter. Some people still face concrete challenges: they have to go to work or share custody of children. Many report softer dilemmas. Should they let a friend's friend into their bubble? How should bubble mates set rules and expectations? Can you fight the urge to make exceptions?
The longer this lasts, the harder it will be, said Jonathan Smith, professor of epidemiology at Yale University School of Public Health.
"It will be easy to be drawn to the idea that what we are doing is not working and to be paralyzed by fear, or to 'cheat' a little," Dr. Smith wrote in a widely shared Facebook post. But "if your son visits his girlfriend, and then sneaks out for coffee with a neighbor, his neighbor is now connected to the infected office worker that the mother of his son's girlfriend shook hands with."
This, he added, is how some people's decisions undermine a promising public health intervention for all of us.
The risks and benefits of three types of bubbles.
Bubble connoisseurs have observed at least three types.
The first is the basic bubble. It consists of who lived in a home prior to the coronavirus, be it a person, a large family or a couple who I want to break
The basic bubble can become a tense place when its inhabitants cannot agree on the limits. A teacher in Salt Lake City said she expected her three roommates to stay. But two were still seeing people outside the home. Finally, she and her upstairs roommate separated from the first floor. Now they communicate via FaceTime.
The next guy you might call the Built-in Bubble: People in an apartment or house invite friends, professional associates, or family members who live in other homes to move in with them.
Some do it because it seems to be the safest way to keep seeing people. Others do it to ward off loneliness. I'm Nguyen from Los Angeles, who moved in with a friend about a month ago, said that's why he's still in a good mood. "Honestly, if we weren't quarantined together and we lifted each other up, I don't know how I would handle it."
One challenge is that once you've started inviting other people to your bubble, it can be difficult to stop. Michael Nesmith, a high school soccer coach who lives with his wife and daughter in Maryland, had already agreed to let a niece and a cousin move in. Then her daughter asked if a close friend whose family lived far away could be a final addition.
"That was challenging, ”said Mr. Nesmith. "I feel sorry for this young man." But he also felt responsible for the four women. "To risk putting them in danger for someone outside the family, I just wasn't going to do it," he said.
Then there is the combined bubble. Inhabitants of two or more bubbles become exclusive and agree to see each other while maintaining separate dwellings. Some people have practical reasons for this: they might agree to share homeschooling or childcare with neighbors, for example.
Some expand their bubbles in this way because it seems fun and reasonably safe. But sometimes they have to reverse the course when asking their friends to list each contact becomes exhausting and awkward.
The agreements vary. Ms. Porter-Follows' four-person, two-household “isolation capsule” promised to cook and walk together, avoiding the store because a cousin has cystic fibrosis.
Sharon Needles, the winner of season 4 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race,quot;, refers to her multi-household bubble as her “Corona-MySpace Top 8 "and his,quot; pirate ship ".
"We didn't venture off the pirate ship," he said. It includes her husband, two friends, her hairdresser and a team of three people who help her produce drag shows that she broadcasts online.
A person in his bubble lives with a medical worker, making his Top 8 closer to a Top 100. Other than that, bubble maintenance is easy, he said, because "we just don't know or like other people." .
So which bubble is the safest?
The size of the bubble shouldn't matter, the researchers say, as long as the limits are firm. But of course, with more people come more opportunities for leaks.
Some of these leaks, for example those created when a nurse or a delivery man go to work, cannot be avoided. But that's precisely why it's so important to minimize them, said Steven Goodreau, a professor of epidemiology and anthropology at the University of Washington.
If two people in each household in a community of 200 see a single friend, they will allow the massive spread of the virus, Dr. Goodreau and a team of modelers showed in a series of visualizations.
Staying inside our bubbles is like cleaning a highly flammable brush, said Carl Bergstrom, a Biologist at the University of Washington who studies how infectious diseases spread.
"In a neighborhood where everyone's house has a large open area with no bushes in between, that fire cannot spread from one house to another." When someone ventures beyond his bubble, he is scattering firewood, fueling the fire.
Why social distancing meetings rarely work.
Regardless of the type of bubble people are in, the temptation to venture outside can be strong. You can feel that your soul is about to break into a million pieces. Ellen Biscone, a grandmother who lives alone in Oklahoma City, has been there. Her children did not think it was safe to see her. Your solution? He drove to his daughter's workplace and texted her, promising to stay in his car if his granddaughters were to leave.
"My soul was revived," he said.
Oscar Castro of San Diego also uses the "drive-hi,quot; to see friends without putting their parents at risk.
When we "trick,quot; our bubbles, we are often driven by the belief that we can do it safely. But the promises we make to each other about standing across the courtyard or waving instead of talking have a way of evaporating once we get there.
Autopilot appears to be one of the culprits, said Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist at the University of Auckland.
Although she is one of New Zealand's most consistent communicators on keeping distance, she said she recently found herself asking a stranger at a store to bring her a box of Corn Flakes from the top shelf. Deep-seated fears of offending others are also to blame; she suggests reminding friends that her concern is that you could infect they.
Dr. Goodreau said years of working in public health have taught him that people have "a good deal of hope,quot; around friends and family, making it easy for us to convince ourselves that speaking out the door is not risky.
Researchers agree that the only foolproof way to protect ourselves is to avoid the situation entirely.
A Brooklyn woman, who did not want to be publicly linked to the coronavirus, recently learned this lesson while running with a neighbor. Before meeting, they agreed to stay six feet away. But once they started moving, it didn't happen.
When she got home, her boyfriend was upset. In his own career, he had seen them jump, practically touching each other. Why?
It was difficult to articulate. "It looks like you can do it," he said. "But actually trying to do it is very difficult."
Since then, he hasn't ventured out of his two-person Basic Bubble.