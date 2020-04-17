Watch the epic TikTok video of the Tiger King by Mark Wahlberg Daughter

Mark WahlbergTikTok's daughter is a budding star.
Thursday his youngest daughter Grace, 10, created a Tiger kinginspired by video and really channeled inside Exotic Joe.
Dressed in a plaid shirt, a fake mustache, and an oversized baseball cap, the young man synchronized with his lips along with a remixed version of Megan Thee Stallion"Savage,quot;, which featured the accusing statements of the infamous zoo owner about Carole Baskin from the hit Netflix documentary series instead of the rapper's lyrics. She even recruited her mother Rhea Durham, who wore a matching flannel and cap. Following their daughter's lead, Grace and Rhea danced as the viral song played, creating the duo's best TikTok video to date.
Amused and just a little concerned, Mark shared the clip on his Instagram with the caption, "Could someone tell me what this is? I went downstairs for a snack." After posting his TikTok masterpiece, the actor's family and friends applauded his work in the comment section.
Her nephew Jeff Wahlberg She wrote: "She is going to be so mortified by this in 5 years and personally, I can't wait." Mark's other nephew Brandon Wahlberg he chimed in, commenting, "Better facial hair than his cousin." Praising her work, Andie MacDowell said "Winner,quot;. Mario Lopez He also left the little TikTok star a message: "Hahaha Gracie, he's killing him!"
As Mark and his family continue to practice social distancing, the Dad's house Star has been looking for new ways to entertain her children. In March, Grace gave her famous father a makeover, and it's safe to say that it didn't go as planned. But luckily, it was all captured on video and shared on Instagram.
Starting things off with a manicure at home, she decided to paint Mark's hands in two different colors and was having a hard time keeping the polish clean. "(You're) painting my hand," he said as he teased the 10-year-old boy in the video jokingly. "Okay then, 15 days quarantine now. I'm getting pedicures and manicures, and apparently complete makeup. She has her complete kit there. Um, yeah, this is what's happening now …"
"I don't know if you're going to have a career in this," he said to Grace, to which she replied, "I'm only good at makeup. So, your makeup is going to be on fleek. Your eyebrows are going to be on fleek."
Once both nails were painted, Mark examined his hands and said, "This is a hacking job. Are you good at this? Have you done this before? Oh my gosh!"
%MINIFYHTML8dad506f0feb5b16c65cee9b9e4a188014%%MINIFYHTML8dad506f0feb5b16c65cee9b9e4a188015%