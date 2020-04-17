Watch the epic TikTok video of the Tiger King by Mark Wahlberg Daughter

As Mark and his family continue to practice social distancing, the Dad's house Star has been looking for new ways to entertain her children. In March, Grace gave her famous father a makeover, and it's safe to say that it didn't go as planned. But luckily, it was all captured on video and shared on Instagram.

Starting things off with a manicure at home, she decided to paint Mark's hands in two different colors and was having a hard time keeping the polish clean. "(You're) painting my hand," he said as he teased the 10-year-old boy in the video jokingly. "Okay then, 15 days quarantine now. I'm getting pedicures and manicures, and apparently complete makeup. She has her complete kit there. Um, yeah, this is what's happening now …"

"I don't know if you're going to have a career in this," he said to Grace, to which she replied, "I'm only good at makeup. So, your makeup is going to be on fleek. Your eyebrows are going to be on fleek."

Once both nails were painted, Mark examined his hands and said, "This is a hacking job. Are you good at this? Have you done this before? Oh my gosh!"