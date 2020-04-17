Watch E! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special May 4

The biggest night of fashion … in?

So is. Gala 2020 Met may have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but E! It is not about letting the first Monday of May pass without celebrating the fashion event of the year.

With e! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special, those at home, also known to everyone, including the A-listers who generally walked the famous red carpet in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, can get their fashion fix without even leaving the couch.

The one-hour special set for Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m. is packed with Met Galas content from the past, which obviously includes celebrities who have become known as regulars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Michelle Williams, Tom brady and Gisele Bundchen.

With the help of E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! It will feature the 10 best arrivals of all time on the air and on Twitter. Think Blake Lively in 2018 with the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,quot;, or Virgin in 2016 with "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an age of technology,quot;.