Watch E! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special May 4

The biggest night of fashion … in?
So is. Gala 2020 Met may have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but E! It is not about letting the first Monday of May pass without celebrating the fashion event of the year.
With e! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special, those at home, also known to everyone, including the A-listers who generally walked the famous red carpet in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, can get their fashion fix without even leaving the couch.
The one-hour special set for Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m. is packed with Met Galas content from the past, which obviously includes celebrities who have become known as regulars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Michelle Williams, Tom brady and Gisele Bundchen.
With the help of E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! It will feature the 10 best arrivals of all time on the air and on Twitter. Think Blake Lively in 2018 with the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,quot;, or Virgin in 2016 with "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an age of technology,quot;.
There's plenty of never-before-seen footage as well, including new interviews with all your favorite stars!
Of course, the men at Met Gala will also have their moment. Who can forget Billy Porter and its golden wings?
Some of the most popular couples to attend the Met Gala over the years will also be featured throughout our hindsight: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, which have been synchronized from 2017 to 2019; George and Amal Clooney, who were the most commented couple in 2015 and 2018; and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who made their first and last appearance as a couple in 2019, among others.
So come for the fashion, but stick with things like fun facts, a revelation from the stars who have dared to break the strict rules and much more.
Seriously, you don't want to miss this!
And don't forget to continue ME! News on TwitterWhere Brad and Zanna will share their favorite Met Gala arrivals of all time and answer fan questions. Follow E! Also news on Instagram for more memorable moments, as well as the latest scoop on how stars celebrate from home.
Tune in The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m., only on E!
