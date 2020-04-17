Watch 6-year-old Chris Hemsworth's son collapse his video interview

First was Jason Bateman And now it's Chris Hemsworth whose children are stealing the spotlight.

The coronavirus pandemic may cause everyone to stay indoors, but the world of Hollywood continues to do its best to entertain the masses. This means that the talk shows that are normally broadcast live from the studio in the morning, day and night now operate from staff houses. It offers a change of scenery, and while there is no live studio audience, it is not unusual to see a random relative stroll through the background on occasion.

Fans saw this firsthand when the Development arrested star spoke to Jimmy Kimmel Thursday. While the two men discussed all things Ozark, life and more, daughter of Bateman Maple He walked out into the backyard casually and waved to the cameras.

And exactly the same thing happened with him Thor star on Weds. when I was talking to him Luke Darcy on the Triple M radio show. His 6-year-old son Tristan mischievously slipped into sitting on his father's lap as they discussed the upcoming Netflix movie Extraction.