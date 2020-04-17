Von Miller of Denver Broncos tests positive for COVID-19 | NFL news





Outside linebacker Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

He is the second known NFL player to test positive after Los Angeles center Brian Allen confirmed he was recovering from the virus.

"I was just here in the crib and started coughing a little bit," Miller said in 9News.

"You know I have asthma and I started having a little cough a couple of days ago. My girlfriend told me that when she was asleep she said my cough didn't sound normal."

"(My nebulizer) wasn't working (after several days to treat the cough) like I thought it would. My assistant said we should get tested. So I got tested, that was two days ago. I started to feel normal. yesterday and then this morning (my doctor) called me and said. "

"It's crazy. I have to quarantine here at home. There really isn't any medicine or anything like that.

"I'm not sure what's going on, but I'm telling you what, I'm in a good mood. I'm still Von. I don't feel sick or hurt or anything like that."

Von Miller felt it was right to talk about his condition

In a statement, the Broncos said: "After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19. He has chosen to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be affected by the coronavirus.

"Von is doing well and is recovering in his self-isolated home. He remains under the care of the team's doctors, who follow all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community."

Agent Joby Branion previously said USA Nowadays Miller felt compelled to speak on the subject.

"Given the circumstances in the country right now, he feels it is worth letting people know that this is a real concern and not something they can take lightly," Branion said.

The 31-year-old Miller had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games last season, and lost one game for the first time since 2013. The three-time All-Pro has 106 sacks and 216 QB hits in 135 games. in nine seasons with the Broncos. .