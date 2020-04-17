Video: Anushka Sharma makes sure Virat Kohli doesn't miss the cricket ground

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is a couple loved by all. The duo married in Tuscany, Italy in December 2018 and since then everything the couple does has gone viral on the Internet. Whether it's your photos, videos, or any news about them, everything sells like hotcakes online. Virat and Anushka, like all of us, are currently practicing social distancing. The duo keep company during these difficult times.

The couple recently posted a video of Anushka giving Virat a haircut, then posted photos of lighted lamps on PM Modi's appeal and playing board games. Today, Anushka caught a glimpse of how she is helping her husband Virat not miss the cricket ground. Anushka posted a video representing a cricket fan who screams for Kohli at the stadium and advises him from a distance.

Check out this fun video of the duo.