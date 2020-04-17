Victor Oladipo reviews the routine in an attempt to stay ready for the NBA restart | NBA News

Victor Oladipo was returning to full physical shape when the NBA season was suspended. Now the Pacers guard is reviewing his readiness in case games resume.

His longest expected playing time, his hopes of chasing a playoff series at home and leading the Indiana Pacers to a deep postseason run were suspended for at least a few more weeks.

Now, 14 months after suffering a severe knee injury, he returns home to Miami, away from his teammates, doing what he can to get ready when games resume.

Image:

Injured Olapido is dragged off the field during Indiana's clash with Toronto



"It hurt just because it took me a while to come back and then obviously this happens and now you lose more," Oladipo said Thursday in a conference call. "I was playing outside, going as best I could, as hard as I could. To say if I was 100 percent, I don't know if I could say that. I'm just going to try to do better to improve and get stronger."

A year ago, the two-time All-Star Oladipo returned home after surgery on a ruptured quadruple tendon in his right knee. The grueling recovery took a full year to return to NBA games and another month to begin to resemble his former self.

















2:00



Victor Oladipo was excited after his return to the Indiana Pacers due to injury and dedicated his game leveling triple to the memory of Kobe Bryant.



In his last five games, Oladipo averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. His best game was his last: 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 5-of-7 on 3-pointers with seven rebounds and four assists in the Pacers' narrow loss to the Celtics on March 10.

But even if the season restarts, the Pacers know they can't just push the ignition switch. Oladipo must return.

"I think we could adapt as we go, but there will be some limitations," Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Wednesday, noting that 40 minutes per game would be too much.

"We want to put in place a plan for Victor to return. But you know me, we will err on the side of caution with Victor, and in the long run, every day. We do it with all of our players. But Victor the situation creates some special and unique circumstances." .

















0:15



Victor Oladipo hit these deep three at the end of the third quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Indiana Pacers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.



Oladipo has adapted by making some changes in the house.

He turned his garage into a gym, where he regularly lifts weights along with any other work assigned by team staff, coaches, or his physical therapist.

There is also one or two Zoom meetings each week with teammates and coaches, the next on Friday.

No, it's not basketball, but it's all they can do right now.

"I would say the way you stay in shape is by playing games," Pritchard said. Our strength and conditioning personnel are monitoring them, they have given (training) programs to each player. I think one of the things that has been most challenging is finding a gym and being the only one in that gym. "

That's why Pritchard expects so many Pacers players to return to Indianapolis when the states reopen. At the very least, they would have at least exercise facilities, face-to-face communication and a certain appearance of togetherness.

Oladipo cannot wait.

"Even before this came up, I was trying to get back, trying to regain my speed, learning to walk again," he said. "But I did find a way and I'm going to keep finding a way until I think I'm fulfilling my potential. And to be honest, I'm not going to stop even when I have because I always think I can do more."

