ViacomCBS Releases Contract Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic as More Layoffs Ahead – Deadline

Media companies continue to search for ways to cure catastrophes amid a deepening economic and health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of Hollywood production that is entering its second month. ViacomCBS earlier this week implemented one of those measures, eliminating contractual positions.

"Like many companies, COVID-19 has had an unprecedented effect on our industry," a ViacomCBS representative said in a statement to Deadline. "With so many of our productions on hold for the past month and for the foreseeable future, we made the difficult decision to free up a number of independent and project-based employees, particularly in production while the shutdown is underway."

Several divisions of ViacomCBS were affected, including the company's core cable networks Showtime and Paramount Pictures, according to AdWeek, which reported on the cuts. Full-time employees were not laid off as part of the cut, sources said.

But such layoffs are expected. Earlier this month, Disney became the first major film and television company to initiate layoffs related to the closure of the coronavirus.

ViacomCBS is a different position as the company has already gone through rounds of layoffs stemming from the Viacom-CBS merger.

The first payroll cut was implemented shortly after the merger was completed in early December. More pink slips had been scheduled, with an estimated combined staff reduction of approximately 100 during the February-March period. The second wave of layoffs began in late February, affecting the combined organization, both on the CBS and Viacom sides. The process stopped once the pandemic arrived, but is expected to resume as ViacomCBS, like any other company, is grappling with the effects of the pandemic.

ViacomCBS had already been recovering from the financial implication of the merger. ViacomCBS's first post-merger earnings report saw the combined company lose 4Q, which was attributed to the expenses related to the merger and various operating elements. In the February 20 earnings call, a couple of weeks before Hollywood closed for COVID-19, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said the company sees a cost savings of $ 750 million, compared to $ 500 million that ViacomCBS originally anticipated at the time of the merger.

In late March, ViacomCBS joined other media conglomerates to withdraw the financial guidance, saying the coronavirus could have a material, but still impossible to quantify, impact on its operations.