"Very Responsible" Protesters Defying States – Deadline

The latest White House coronavirus briefing was largely focused on testing, as important questions remain as to whether states have the supplies necessary to scale up tests on a large scale.

But on the minds of reporters in the room was a series of tweets from President Donald Trump that he sent earlier in the day, in which he apparently sided with protesters in Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia who were protesting against orders. staying home and other measures in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"These are people who express their views," Trump told reporters. "I see where they are. I see the way they work it. They seem to be very responsible people with me. ”

UNLOCK MINNESOTA! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

FREE MICHIGAN! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

FREE VIRGINIA and save your great second amendment. It is under siege! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

What left many experts shocked was less than 24 hours earlier, Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force revealed a three-phase plan for states to reopen their economies, but it depended on them meeting a set of criteria that included a demonstration, among other things, a downward trajectory of cases over a period of 14 days. According to The Washington Post, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia have not yet reached that threshold.

Outside of the political issue, that Trump is trying to shake things up in three states with Democratic governors, there is also practical concern. White House coronavirus guidelines recommend avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people, but the rally at the home meeting of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was much larger than that.

The crowd is now several hundred. Unable to get an accurate count. The crowd has been largely civilized, although a woman said to people, "Don't come near me. I have COVID!" pic.twitter.com/JxE4LmTOrI – Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) April 17, 2020

Trump's argument was that some of the measures implemented by the state are "too harsh." Although he did not specify what they were, he did criticize Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who signed a series of gun reform bills last week.

"If you look at some of the states that you just mentioned, it's too difficult, not only in relation to this, but also what they have done in Virginia regarding the second amendment," Trump said. "It is a horrible thing. They did something horrible, the Governor.

"When you see what he said about the Second Amendment, when you see what other states have done, no, I feel very comfortable."

The response of some governors was perplexity and even anger. Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said Trump was encouraging "illegal and dangerous acts" with his "deranged ravings."

"The president encourages domestic rebellion and spreads lies, although his own administration says the virus is real, it is deadly, and we have a long way to go before restrictions can be lifted," he wrote on Twitter.

As has been the case with previous briefings, news networks varied in the way they carried it. When Fox News covered it live, CNN skipped the beginning, when Trump read a long statement, while MSNBC parted ways toward the end, when host Ari Melber went to an interview with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. .