UK producers lose $ 300 million as Coronavirus closes countless productions – Deadline

UK film and television producer trade body Pact said the British Indies have been devastated by £ 250M ($ 312M) after the coronavirus crisis swept through the industry last month.

Pact surveyed 100 producers, who said they lost an average of £ 2.6 million in revenue from the pandemic, which closed or postponed countless productions, including television shows like Peaky Blinders and Sex education.

According to the member survey, 21% said their cash reserves will last up to two months, while another 61% said they could survive up to six months if the current shutdown continues.

Most producers (58%) said they are reducing content development, despite 61% saying there are start-up opportunities in the UK. About 29% said there is still hope of getting a job abroad.

Pact CEO John McVay said: “The survey shows the troubling financial impact this crisis is having on our members and particularly on small businesses. It is encouraging that broadcasters remain in service, although it remains to be seen how their smaller budgets impact revenue during the pandemic. "