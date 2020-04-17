Uber expects up to $ 2.2 billion charge, quarterly revenue drop due to pandemic – Latest News

Uber Technologies Inc said it expects an impairment charge of up to $ 2.2 billion in the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak and revenue will decrease by $ 17 million to $ 22 million in the quarter.

Last month, the transportation company promised 10 million free trips and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors and people in need, during the period of emergency closings set to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The company withdrew its 2020 forecast for gross reserves, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, and said initiatives taken in response to the outbreak, including financial assistance for drivers and deliverymen, would be accounted for in its first and second quarter revenue.

GAAP revenue is expected to fall between $ 17 million and $ 22 million in the first quarter, and between $ 60 and $ 80 million in the second quarter.

Uber said the impairment charge would be against the book value of some of the company's minority equity investments, due to the pandemic's impact on the estimated value of those entities.

Investments will decrease in an estimated range of $ 1.9 billion to $ 2.2 billion during the first quarter ending March 31, the company said.

Uber shares rose about 6.6% in extended trades.

The company is expected to report first quarter results on May 7.

