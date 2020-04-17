Toya Johnson celebrates her beloved mother's birthday and publicly proclaims her love for Mrs. Nita

Toya Johnson is celebrating a special day today: it is the birthday of her mother, Mrs. Nita. To mark this important event, Toya shared some great photos and clips on her social media account.

He also made sure to share an emotional message for his mother.

‘Happy birthday to the most important and precious woman in my life, who is my sweet mother. I love you so much mommy❤️May happiness flow freely forever through your life. I know I tell you this often, but I want to say it again on your special day … I am very proud of you! Xoxo 🎉🎉🎉 ’Toya captioned her post.

A follower exclaimed: ‘Nita is so pretty! Happy B Day baby! "And someone else posted this:" That smile! She is so pretty. Happy birthday, mom Nita! "

Another commenter also got excited about Nita and said, "We love NITA BABY's happy birthday," and another fan posted this message: "Happy birthday, Ms. Annette. You look so beautiful. God is awesome. & # 39;

A fan also praised Toya's mother and wrote: Esa That last photo was it! Happy birthday Mama Anita !! @toyajohnson ".

Someone else said: ‘I respect your mind. I had love for her, it was her. He found his way back, "and a commenter posted this message:" Happy birthday, Ms. Nita! What a beautiful spirit! May God bless you with many more years on this earth! "

‘That I once took her to the T.I. Ha #happybirthdaymommy 🎉🎉 ’Toya captioned another post.

A fan praised both women and said, Me I love their accents! They are so cute that I am happy that their relationship is so good now! "

Apart from this, Toya shared a lot of his photos with his daughter, Reign Rushing, and his die-hard fans are obviously amazed. Reigny is becoming a beautiful lady, and those who hate will bite their tongues.



