Top 10 Rugby Union Players – Top Players for the All Blacks Over the Years | Rugby Union News





Find out who came to be in our top 10 blacks

The second installment in our Rugby Union Top 10 series, when we look at 10 of the best All Blacks artists.

Look out for the coming weeks as we watch 10 of the best players from the world's top 10 rugby nations.

Next up is the All Blacks …

George Nepia (1924-1930)

George Nepia was considered the first superstar of rugby

The full-back was the star of the & # 39; Invincibles & # 39; from 1924/25, and also the first Maori player to leave his mark on the black jersey.

In 1990, Nepia was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame, featured on a set of postage stamps during the same year, and in 2004 was selected as number 65 on a list of the Top 100 History Creators of New Zealand.

He has been described as "New Zealand's first rugby superstar,quot; and was the embodiment of one of the best All Black teams. He died in 1986 at the age of 81 years.

Colin Meads (1957-1971)

All Blacks legend Colin Meads was the quintessential All Black advancement of the 20th century.

He represented his country for about fifteen years, registering 133 appearances, 55 of which were Evidence, statistics unknown at the time.

Meads captained the All Blacks against the Lions in 1971 and was voted New Zealand Player of the Century at the NZRFU Awards in 1999. He passed away in August 2017 at the age of 81.

Michael Jones (1987-1998)

Michael Jones attacks the All Blacks during the 1991 Rugby World Cup

The opening flank was the star of the first Rugby World Cup in 1987, with the All Blacks clinching the title.

Jones had exceptional athletic ability and changed the role of the modern opening. Former coach John Hart, who first selected him for Auckland, called him "the near-perfect rugby player."

He tested a trailblazer for Pacific Island players in the All Blacks.

John Kirwan (1984-1994)

Kirwan set the template for what the wings could do for years to come.

The wing was another star of the first 1987 Rugby World Cup.

Big, strong, fast – it set the template for what wings could do for years to come. Kirwan was a key player in the All Blacks' undefeated test from 1987 to 1990.

His total of 199 first-class attempts in his career remains a New Zealand record.

Sean Fitzpatrick (1986-1997)

Black Captain Sean Fitzpatrick holds up the Bledisloe Cup (right) and the Tri Nations trophy in 2005

Considered one of the greatest, Fitzpatrick was a pillar of the All Blacks as a prostitute for a decade since 1987, leading them since 1992 as a record captain.

He led the All Blacks as captain in his impressive run to the 1995 World Cup final, only to have the team fall to the Springboks.

He was at the helm when they ventured into professionalism later that year, and then in a landmark distance series victory over South Africa in 1996.

Ian Kirkpatrick (1967-1977)

Ian Kirkpatrick poses with his IRB Hall of Fame cap

Kirkpatrick, an incredible athlete who escaped New Zealand in nine races from 1972-73, is credited with evolving the role of a blind flanker to the specialist position he is today.

Kirky, an inflexible and inflexible flank who could also score attempts, was at one time New Zealand's top attempt scorer with 16. Most notable of his attempts was his 60m effort against the Lions in 1971, still regarded as one of All Blacks' best solo attempts.

Jonah Lomu (1994-2002)

Jonah Lomu attacks England to score in the 1995 World Cup

The world's first rugby superstar and the most physically dominant player of her generation, there has been no one like the wing since then.

His 15 attempts at two World Cups in 1995 and 1999, and the way he achieved them still marvels. The last great Lomu, by himself, changed the sport, on and off the field.

Tragically he passed away in November 2015 at the age of just 40.

Christian Cullen (1996-2002)

Cullen crosses the French defense to score

Possibly New Zealand's most talented attacker of the modern era, Cullen possessed acceleration, top speed, and a side step that fooled opponents from around the world.

Immensely strong for his size too, his 46 58-game attempts mark him as one of the most powerful runners in the history of the sport.

Dan Carter (2003-2015)

Dan Carter in action against the Lions in 2005

With an unprecedented skill set, Carter was New Zealand's most comprehensive and influential half-flight. With 1598 points in 112 caps, Carter is the record scorer for the All Blacks.

With an exceptional rugby brain, Carter seemed to have more time on the ball than anyone else and his decision making was impeccable.

Richie McCaw (2001-2015)

Richie McCaw lifts Webb Ellis Cup for the second time in 2015

McCaw is the most limited player in the world with 148 appearances in the test: 111 games as captain winning 131 times with two losses and only 15 losses.

The opening flank became the first man to lift the Webb Ellis Cup twice as it led the All Blacks to the two consecutive Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

The three-time world player of the year was a master at collapse, either turning the ball over or slowing him down, all while staying more or less on the referee's right side. His ball bearing, tackle and endurance were testimonies of the man widely considered to be the best All Black.