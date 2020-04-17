Toni Braxton reveals to fans what her relaxing routine includes

Toni Braxton has been promoting CBD products for quite some time. She told her fans once again that these products are part of her relaxing routine, and she shared the following clip on her social media account.

Toni has been a fan of these CBD products for a long time, and she continues to advertise them to fans on her social media account.

Really I really need peace ☮️ these days, and my calming routine includes the @unclebuds_hemp Hand Sanitizer and CBD Rose Gold face masks from www.unclebudshemp.com, "Toni captioned in her post.

Someone said, "Toni, can you do a question and answer session with your fans? We miss you." Please? "And another follower posted this message:" I'm so glad you put us on Uncle Buds Hemp! The hand sanitizer is CLUTCH! It gives me peace of mind! Also, it makes my hands feel soft & # 39; & # 39;

One commenter wrote: ‘I love hand sanitizer! I plan to purchase the face wash below. Maybe you will also try this mask. Thanks for sharing ❤️ ’

Another fan said: ‘Thanks for introducing us uncle cocoons hemp toni. I bought something for my aunt and she really likes it! "

Someone else wrote: & # 39; You are a great Toni, I fell in love with you when I was a teenager and I had all your compact discs and I loved your music and I have many good memories that I really enjoyed and your music made me very special. and I thank you.

A fan said to Toni: ‘I have 2 of them! I like it a lot, but the only thing is that it leaves these small pieces of "jelly-like,quot; waste in your hands. Other than that, I am satisfied with my purchase, "and another excited follower said," I was thinking of buying the rose gold face mask. I have very sensitive skin, so I hesitate a little, but I think I'll try. "

Someone else said, "I can't wait to try some of these wonderful products. I am sending love, peace and joy Ur way LADY TONI."

Toni's fans have been concerned about her health these days, because, as you know, she has lupus, an autoimmune disorder that makes her really vulnerable to the new coronavirus.



