Together at Home Benefit – Deadline

The Rolling Stones announced today that the venerable rock & roll band will join Saturday One world: together at home Television and streaming special to raise money for the fight against COVID-19.

"We are honored to be invited to be part of the One world: together at home broadcast – from our homes in isolation, ”the group said in a joint statement. The band called the broadcast "a fantastic event with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19".

The Stones didn't say how, exactly, they will perform from their separate mansions, but as they do, they should be in good shape: The band had a 15-show tour scheduled to start next month, but it has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Among the other groups that play the two hours at 8 p.m. (ET / PT) Part of the show are Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Lang Lang, Burna Boy, and Stevie Wonder.

That primetime portion will air on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media Networks, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Yahoo, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Roblox, Tidal, Alibaba, beIN Media Group. , LiveXLive, Tencent, TuneIn, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. BBC One will air it in Europe on Sunday night.

Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Charlie Puth, Common, Michael Bublé, Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jack Johnson will feature a six-hour pre-show broadcast (starting at 2pm ET / 11am PT ). , Jennifer Hudson, Jessie Reyez, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Liam Payne, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Niall Horan, The Killers and Sheryl Crow.

One world: together at home honors the world's health workers struggling with the pandemic, and will include some short filmed segments representing the fundraising efforts by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, among others, to provide medical personnel and supplies to help the efforts of the World Health Organization.