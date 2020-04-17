To save the Afghan peace agreement, the US USA You can scale down the C.I.A. Presence

But in essence, the Taliban's move to curtail the agency's operations focuses on its revenue stream, specifically the Haqqani network of illicit and legal operations that make up a significant part of the insurgent group's coffers, said the officials. The Haqqani Taliban are known to operate extortion rings similar to the mafia, as well as smuggling drugs, people, and weapons over the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The notion of "reduced violence,quot; in Afghanistan has been a moving target for US officials for weeks, as the Taliban claim to keep the agreement signed while killing Afghan forces inside the country at a level that military officials consider unacceptable. .

At least 13 Afghan soldiers were killed in Logar province on Wednesday when Taliban fighters attacked their checkpoint, and more than 30 pro-government forces have been killed in the past week, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

The Taliban have accused the Americans of violating the agreement when US air support is called to help besieged Afghan units or Afghan units attack Taliban forces. The insurgent group has also refused to consider a ceasefire without the release of 5,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government.

US officials clearly rejected the Taliban's claims, saying the United States has confirmed its end to the deal.

The initial reduction in violence, a seven-day period in late February agreed by both the United States and the Taliban as a precursor to the deal, was expected to continue after the signing on February 29 in Doha, Qatar. But soon after, the Taliban escalated attacks across the country almost simultaneously as the government in Kabul dealt with new initial cases of coronaviruses that had been flooded on the western border with Iran.

One of the best-known militia groups advised by agencies is the Khost Protection Force, which operates in eastern Afghanistan. As the main Afghan unit commanded by the Afghan National Security Directorate, the C.I.A. from the equivalent country – and with the support of agency personnel and US military advisers, the Khost Protection Force has been defended by many US officials as one of the most effective military forces in Afghanistan.