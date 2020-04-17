To save the Afghan peace agreement, the US USA You can scale down the C.I.A. Presence

WASHINGTON – The United States is considering withdrawing from the C.I.A.front line. Base personnel in Afghanistan, according to US officials, as part of the US government's effort to further reduce violence in the country in the wake of its historic peace deal with the Taliban.
The deliberations on the C.I.A. The presence in the country is part of broader discussions about the withdrawal of international forces to push forward the peace plan, which shows signs of faltering amid continued violence.
Top Taliban leaders have demanded reductions in the C.I.A. presence in the country with the American troops, something that until now the American negotiators have resisted. There are believed to be several hundred C.I.A. officers and contractors in Afghanistan, a number that fluctuates frequently, and is perceived as one of the agency's largest presences outside the Washington area.
However, one plan, pressed by Trump administration officials in September, actually included increasing C.I.A. presence in the country when US forces withdrew.
INC. Staff operate in various parts of the country, advising militia groups. The operations began as part of an effort to hunt down al Qaeda, in the early years of the 18-year war, before moving on to attack organizations like the Taliban Haqqani, among the most violent groups in Afghanistan and a major source of revenue for the taliban
A move under discussion would relocate agency staff to the embassy in Kabul, allowing some level of American advice to militia groups operating under the supervision of the Afghan intelligence service. Authorities warned that deliberations continued and that several plans were under consideration.
Pulling C.I.A. Advisers away from the front line is a key demand from the Taliban and Haqqani leaders, US officials have learned. But any withdrawal from the agency will take place alongside the broader withdrawal of US military advisers, not in isolation from the broader peace plan, according to current and former US officials.
Including the CIA's presence in negotiations with the Taliban is Washington's latest effort to use the negotiating chips that remain for the insurgent group. US forces are already reducing 8,600 troops from approximately 12,000 with an aspirational timeline to leave the country entirely in just over a year.
American negotiators believe that to save the peace plan they need to find some way to prevent the Taliban from brutalizing Afghan forces. Getting the Taliban to crack down on attacks on Afghan troops and police, US officials said, is the best hope for accelerating the peace process between the Afghan government in Kabul and the Taliban leaders. But even preliminary talks, regarding the release of prisoners on both sides, have had complications.
But in essence, the Taliban's move to curtail the agency's operations focuses on its revenue stream, specifically the Haqqani network of illicit and legal operations that make up a significant part of the insurgent group's coffers, said the officials. The Haqqani Taliban are known to operate extortion rings similar to the mafia, as well as smuggling drugs, people, and weapons over the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
The notion of "reduced violence,quot; in Afghanistan has been a moving target for US officials for weeks, as the Taliban claim to keep the agreement signed while killing Afghan forces inside the country at a level that military officials consider unacceptable. .
At least 13 Afghan soldiers were killed in Logar province on Wednesday when Taliban fighters attacked their checkpoint, and more than 30 pro-government forces have been killed in the past week, according to data compiled by The New York Times.
The Taliban have accused the Americans of violating the agreement when US air support is called to help besieged Afghan units or Afghan units attack Taliban forces. The insurgent group has also refused to consider a ceasefire without the release of 5,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government.
US officials clearly rejected the Taliban's claims, saying the United States has confirmed its end to the deal.
The initial reduction in violence, a seven-day period in late February agreed by both the United States and the Taliban as a precursor to the deal, was expected to continue after the signing on February 29 in Doha, Qatar. But soon after, the Taliban escalated attacks across the country almost simultaneously as the government in Kabul dealt with new initial cases of coronaviruses that had been flooded on the western border with Iran.
One of the best-known militia groups advised by agencies is the Khost Protection Force, which operates in eastern Afghanistan. As the main Afghan unit commanded by the Afghan National Security Directorate, the C.I.A. from the equivalent country – and with the support of agency personnel and US military advisers, the Khost Protection Force has been defended by many US officials as one of the most effective military forces in Afghanistan.
The group's ties to the C.I.A. they have been critical in allowing military support to flow during operations against Haqqanis and other targets.
But it is also among the most criticized parts of the American war effort. Khost's Protection Force He has been accused by local Afghan human rights groups of operating in a brutal and lawless matter. Some Afghans have said that he and other militia networks backed by the Afghan government's intelligence service are responsible for hundreds, if not thousands, of innocent deaths.
While there are ways to advise efforts to continue remotely, the former officials said that when it came to supervising militias, and preventing them from causing civilian casualties or acting blatantly, proximity was vital.
Any decision to deprive the protection force of your agency's advisers will likely have far-reaching implications for your units scattered across the country. However, the primary attack force of the Khost group could be based in Kabul and still be somewhat effective by working more directly with C.I.A. officers, US officials said.
Still, withdrawing Americans from front-line positions and taking them back to Kabul, whether they are military or intelligence advisers, will have other effects, former officials said. Without the American eyes and ears around Afghanistan, it will be more difficult to ensure that the fragile alliances between the tribal diaspora and the country's local power holders and the American-backed government in Kabul continue.
"What is important to the United States government is that the Taliban and the Afghan government work to prevent a terrorist group from re-establishing itself in Afghanistan, creating a state within a state and eventually carrying out another international terrorist attack." said Lisa Maddox, a former official CIA.
Maddox appears in a new documentary, "The Longest War," and argues that there is no alternative to the peace agreement.
"It is an endless war," he said. "We are not winning. No one is really winning it. We will have to compromise and it is a difficult balance to strike. I don't envy our negotiators. "
Withdrawing C.I.A. and other front-line US advisers may have other implications for ongoing operations.
In late January, Mark R. Frerichs, a former Navy diver and civilian engineer working as a government contractor, was captured and held hostage in Khost province, leading to a hunt across the country. While White House officials did not want his capture to derail the peace agreement, since the agreement was signed, officials have said securing Mr. Frerichs' release is a priority.
Some intelligence officials believe that the Haqqanis probably transferred him across the border to Pakistan, and say that the more advisers are in the border area, the more likely they are to obtain information.
Farooq Jan Mangal contributed reports from Khost, Afghanistan and Fahim Abed from Kabul.