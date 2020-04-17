Home Entertainment Tiny Harris closes plans to make babies for you: I'm praying not...

Tiny Harris closes plans to make babies for you: I'm praying not to make a baby!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Tiny Harris has closed the statements of her husband T.I. that "babies will be made,quot; during quarantine, she says she is "praying,quot; that she won't get pregnant.

"I'm trying not to have a baby so … and I am. I'm not really trying not to have a baby, but I pray that I don't have a baby because you know, that's … What else do you have to do "You know, sit in the house and they are looking at each other, they have to think of some things to do and they usually come up a lot in my house," he told Fox News.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©