Tiny Harris closes plans to make babies for you: I'm praying not to make a baby!

Tiny Harris has closed the statements of her husband T.I. that "babies will be made,quot; during quarantine, she says she is "praying,quot; that she won't get pregnant.

"I'm trying not to have a baby so … and I am. I'm not really trying not to have a baby, but I pray that I don't have a baby because you know, that's … What else do you have to do "You know, sit in the house and they are looking at each other, they have to think of some things to do and they usually come up a lot in my house," he told Fox News.

The media outlet also asked about the backlash after T.I.'s controversial hymen comments.

"I won't say too much, but I think for T … he tried to stay off social media as much as possible because of what everyone was saying. And all those people didn't know the whole story. You just can't power those people because They don't really know you. They don't know enough about me to take what they say seriously. It's not their fault, but I won't stop at that. I'm not going to let the day bother me, "he explained.

"The only thing that really matters here is how [her daughter] Deyjah feels, how she's dealing, how we can get through this with her. That's the only really big problem in this situation, not what everyone thinks or how they perceive it. It doesn't matter. It's not your home and it's not affecting your home. We just want to focus on our home and make sure it's okay. "