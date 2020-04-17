Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, premiere new hairstyles in a sweet photo – The actress of & # 39; Sister Sister & # 39; gave her man a new, edgy look

Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, are scoring two goals while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

the Sister sister The actress recently took to social media, where she posted a stunning photo of herself with a sleek and sexy hairstyle.

The mother of two has become completely natural, and is also hugging her gray hair. The businesswoman also does not have makeup on the Instagram selfie.

She captioned the photo: "Lately it's been me and my #fro. 👊🏽 #natural #hair #curlyhair #nofilter #nomakeup #me."

While Tia takes care of herself, she is doing the same for Cory. She shared a sweet photo after he cut her hair.

She explained, “Guys, I cut @coryhardrict's hair. He told me this is called the # Quarantine Square. He wanted to leave #hair on top because he didn't know how much he wanted once his real #barber cut his #quantine hair. # married # husband #woman ".

Fans are in love with the couple's edgy hairstyles. A supporter stated, "I love it! I need to shape my fiance soon. 🥴😁 You guys are the cutest … blessings to your family. ❤️🙏🏻"

Another commenter stated, "You did an amazing job on Corey's hair. You moisten your hair … I love it! Boom!"

This follower added: “Lol, I also cut my man's hair, I want my 40 bucks, lol. I love how your necklace could represent Corey, Cree and Cairo 🔥💚 "

The actress recently shared this encouraging message: “Hello, guys! # quarantine # day # 31 for me. As you may know, #Los Angeles obtained an extension until mid-May. I have to say that there is a smile here; However, under that smile, there have been tears, anxiety and fear. Every day is not perfect. My thoughts overwhelm me. Some days I find it difficult to be productive. I wanted to share that it's okay not to feel your best. It's okay not to be productive. It's okay to cry in these times. This is new to all of us. We are learning as we go. Give yourself #grace. Be patient with yourself. Everything will be fine. "

Quarantine has been bad for some couples, but it has been pretty good for those two.



