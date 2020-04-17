This smart $ 1,300 crib was vulnerable to a hack that could shake babies remotely – BGR

The researchers discovered a way to hack a smart cradle to control its movement and speaker volume.

The hack requires access to a Wi-Fi network, which would be difficult to obtain.

Since then, the company has fixed the vulnerabilities.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The Snoo Smart Crib is like a dream come true for new parents. It has an apparently magical ability to put babies to sleep in just a few moments thanks to its gentle rocking motion, built-in speaker, and diapers that ensure little ones stay behind them, safe and secure. It was also, for a time, hackable.

How Cabling Reports, researchers at the security firm Red Balloon discovered that the cradle connected to the Internet was vulnerable to attacks by users on the same Wi-Fi network. With access to the network, the researchers were able to remotely control the smart device, even exceeding the limits designed by its motor and speaker.

Now, before delving too deeply into this, it's important to note that Red Balloon gave the company that sells Snoo, Happiest Baby, Inc., a notice about all of this, and after a few weeks the vulnerabilities were fixed. Apparently, there is no danger of someone doing what the researchers were able to achieve, but the story can serve as a warning to anyone who relies too heavily on "smart,quot; devices, especially new ones.

So what Red Balloon did here was access the crib through its Wi-Fi connection. This connection is optional, and the crib has a physical switch that allows you to turn Wi-Fi off completely, which would have prevented all of this from happening.

However, with the cradle connected to Wi-Fi and access to that same network, the researchers were able to send commands to the cradle that activated its rocking motion and speaker. When the Snoo works as intended, these features are activated when the crib detects a restless baby.

The built-in limiters are designed to ensure that the crib motor doesn't rock the baby too fast or hard, but the researchers were able to prevent this and generate more movement than would normally be possible. In one video, the crib is shown shaking a wrist with significant force.

On top of that, the researchers were able to send frequencies to the built-in speaker that pushed it beyond the designed noise limits. For starters, the speaker isn't very powerful, so they didn't reach dangerously high sound levels, but they were still able to tamper with the hardware simply by having an active connection to a home network.

The good news, aside from the fact that these vulnerabilities are already patched, is that gaining access to a home's Wi-Fi network means at least being close to home, and the risks of an attacker actually going through these kinds of issues are incredibly low

Image Source: Happiest Baby