This is what Arjun Kapoor has to say about his marriage plans.

Since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora went public with their relationship, the media has been flooding the couple with questions about their marriage.

Arjun Kapoor was recently in a chat with an online portal. He talked about movies and his life in confinement times. The issue of marriage came up again. The Kapoor boy, known for his wit and humor, answered the question in his own style. He said, "I'll tell you everything when I get married. Right now there are no plans, "and added with a smile," Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi … "

Arjun has a point. Even if you want to propose to your beloved now and get married, you have to wait for the pandemic to end. Both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have a large circle of friends in Bollywood. While Arjun has her big show business family, the diva has her elegant squad. As long as the love birds get married, the wedding will be great. One that will be discussed in the coming years. Don't you think