This is how Sameera Reddy spends her time during quarantine

Currently, almost everyone is talking about one thing, the coronavirus outbreak. Movie stars and commoners stay indoors to protect themselves from the virus. Actress Sameera Reddy, married to businessman Akshai Varde, has a nine-month-old daughter named Nyra and her four-year-old son Hans. In a recent interview, he revealed how he spends his time during the closing period.

She said, "It's kind of frustrating because my four-year-old son Hans needs to expend all that energy from the boy and my nine-month-old girl, Nyra, just crawls. So I decided on a joint dance activity. I carry the baby In my arms and my son dances around me. We all need to free ourselves at a time like this, to give space even to the children. That's why I let Hans paint, even if it means I have to clean the marble floors for two hours later My husband (Akshai) prepares breakfast before starting his normal business hours, during which Hans sits and studies next to him on the applications he has downloaded.My mother-in-law and I prepare elaborate meals, then we get creative with leftovers. I also became thrifty with supplies, wearing diapers only for the nights. Since I don't have summer clothes tailored to Nyra's size, I cut the sleeves off her shirts to make tank tops "