These television shows will help you learn a new language

People consume television shows and movies at higher rates than ever thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Verge, platforms have been experiencing a "surge,quot; of traffic since the coronavirus began to spread.

And this makes perfect sense. Netflix binging Tiger king To watch all the new movies now available on demand, entertainment is an essential part of daily life, as there isn't much else to do beyond that.

That said, it doesn't hurt to extend beyond the typical English series that Americans know and love. The world is literally your oyster when it comes to finding a new show, offering you the chance to find something different and potentially learn a new language or just brush up on an old one.

Now some may question where to find these shows, but luckily streaming platforms like Netflix offer dozens of series with subtitles to boot. To see which shows are definitely worth watching, check out a list of the best foreign language shows on Netflix below!