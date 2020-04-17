The WNBA has Gianna Bryant and her teammates make honorary selections in an emotional tribute

The WNBA honored the late Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester on Friday by making them honorary picks before the first round of the WNBA 2020 Draft.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the selections in alphabetical order in a televised tribute to the girls, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in California. All three were AAU teammates. Engelbert also honored the late Kobe Bryant, Gianna's father, who also died in the accident, along with Altobelli's parents and Chester's mother.

Vanessa Bryant, the mother of Gianna and Kobe's widow, thanked the league in a video message after the selections were made.

Vanessa Bryant announces Gigi as one of the selections in this year's WNBA Honorary Draft. His teammates were also honored by the league tonight. pic.twitter.com/psFow7PRtk – Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) April 17, 2020

At the end of Friday's draft, Engelbert announced that the league will present the Kobe and GiGi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, to recognize "an individual or group that has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception, and advancement of women's and women's basketball in all the levels,quot;. The inaugural winner will be announced at next year's NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, the WNBA said. Vanessa Bryant will present the award.

Gianna Bryant, who would have turned 14 in May, was a huge Connecticut women's basketball fan and had her sights set on following in her father's footsteps and becoming a professional basketball player.

MORE: Live WNBA Draft tracker

Sabrina Ionescu, the Oregon superstar who became the first Division I player, male or female, to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in one run, had developed a close friendship with Kobe over the past year and was a great supporter of Gianna Bryant

"Gigi had a large part of her father's skill set. You could tell how many hours they spent in the gym practicing her moves," Ionescu said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "She was smiling all the time, but when it was time to play, she was ready to kill. Her behavior changed almost instantly when the whistle blew.

"If it represented the present of the women's game, Gigi was the future, and Kobe knew it."

MORE: Sabrina Ionescu and Kobe Bryant: A Friendship Timeline

Ionescu spoke at the celebration of the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center on February 24.

"The week after the accident, I was in Colorado, I had a game, and since I do it before every game, I prayed. This time I was thinking about Kobe and Gigi," Ionescu said. "His voice is still in my head, even if his body is not on this Earth. And all I wanted was a sign that somehow he was listening to me too. I looked up at the sky and there it was, a beautiful sunset golden, the boldest yellow, yellow lakers, and further off in the distance, a helicopter, there was my signal, that he will always be with me.

"I heard his voice in my head, the last line of one of his books:" Walk until the darkness is a memory and you become the sun on the horizon of the next traveler. "

Ionescu became the NBA's first 2020 Draft overall pick when New York Liberty selected her.