The star of & # 39; Boy Meets World & # 39; Trina McGee forgives Will Friedle after exposing his past racist behaviors

Instagram

Trina, who previously accused her former co-stars of mistreating her on the set of the 1990s series, reveals that Will apologized to her and admitted that he "didn't have enough education" to know that he was offending her.

Up News Info –

At least one "Boy Meets World" star has made peace with Trina McGee after she claimed that she endured the racist treatment of the cast of the sitcom. A week after her tweets detailing the alleged mistreatment of her co-stars resurfaced, Trina revealed that Will friedle he apologized to her not just once, but twice.

Trina posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 16, a photo of herself and Will as her "Boy Meets World" characters. In the caption, she wrote: "He apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a three-page letter. We talked more about it and he acknowledged that he really didn't have enough education in his first twenty years to really know I was taking offense. "

"THIS MUST AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all people of all races or different backgrounds," Trina continued, hoping that her experience would bring enlightenment to others. "It has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity."

She appreciated Will's apology when she said, "Will apologized to me and I forgave him, then I apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came from not knowing, not cruelty, and he forgave me. That's what the friends". "

He concluded his post with a message about the coronavirus, writing: "Now wash your hands again and survive this pandemic and let love and hope be the next pandemic. #Loseonefriendloseallfriendsloseyourself #trinamcgee."

<br />

Will commented on the post, "I love you, Trin."

About a week ago, Trina's tweets, dating to the beginning of this year, were unearthed. In a series of posts, he exposed the racist behaviors of his co-stars, such as calling her "Aunt Jemima on set during hairstyle and makeup." At other times, the cartoonist Angela Moore stated that "she was called a bitter bitch when I calmly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing over and over again due to the episode featuring my character." It was kind of you to join us as a stranger after 60 episodes. "

Trina then revealed that she was talking about the main cast, including Will, Wild ben and Danielle Fishel. When someone asked those three actors to explain this, Trina replied skeptically, "Good luck with that." She criticized them in another tweet saying: "They should be light and recognize it. Sad and sick behavior."

While Will has responded to Trina's claim, Ben and Danielle remain silent about their allegations.