The response of Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev to a netizen's comment is hilarious

Drishyam actress Shriya Sharan is known for her spectacular performances and dance moves. Shriya married Andrei Koscheev in a silence ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018. She is currently in Spain and regularly visits social media to post photos with her husband.

Many celebrities will be going live to stay connected to their fans during the shutdown. During a recent Insta-live session, a fan while describing the actress wrote, "Nice b *** s." Shriya ignored the comment. But Andrei did not take it lightly. He said quite sportingly: "I agree with you, more comments on her please." This silences the troll forever.

Congratulations to you Andrei!