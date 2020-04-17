The production of antiviral tablets increases after the US clinical trial. USA – BGR

An antiviral tablet from Japan called Avigan, which is normally used to treat influenza, is closely looking at a possible treatment option for people with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The company that makes the drug is in the midst of an increase in production, which occurs when a clinical trial of the drug is being conducted in the US. USA Coronavirus pandemic under control.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Production of an antiviral tablet from Japan called Avigan that is being tested as a treatment for coronavirus COVID-19 is on the rise, following the launch of a Phase 2 clinical trial of the drug in the United States.

The drug, also known as favipiravir and manufactured by Fujifilm Corp., has been approved for manufacture and sale in Japan since 2014, when it was used to fight the flu. The company announced in recent days that, as part of the increase in production of the drug, it will allocate additional capacity at a facility in Japan to manufacture Avigan, and has also completed a series of necessary agreements with international companies to obtain raw materials. and pharmaceutical supplies necessary to manufacture the drug.

The plan Fujifilm announced calls for the construction of a monthly production of 100,000 Avigan treatment courses by July, an increase of 2.5 times compared to the company's current production that started in March. From there, Fujifilm would increase to 300,000 treatment courses by September. And a "course of treatment," by the way, involves two doses of 1,800 mg each on day 1, followed by two doses of 800 mg each on days 2 to 14, according to Fujifilm.

As part of the Japanese government's emergency response efforts to the coronavirus it announced earlier this month, the plan is for the government to rack up two million Avigan treatment courses. And while Fujifilm works to make sure the Japanese government has what it needs, the company says it will also work to "engage with other countries after consulting with (the) Japanese government."

This acceleration follows the launch earlier this month of a new Avigan clinical trial in the US. USA It involves about 50 patients who have COVID-19. According to Fujifilm, that trial is done in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.

Since the government in Japan first approved its manufacturer and sold it a few years ago as an antiviral treatment for influenza, the company has only manufactured and distributed it at the request of the government. And according to the company, the drug should only be considered for use, "when there is an outbreak of new or reemerging influenza virus infections where other influenza antiviral medications are ineffective or insufficient, and the Japanese government decides use the medicine as a countermeasure against such influenza viruses. "

Of course, several additional therapies are still being tested at this time to try to find the best course of treatment for people who become infected with the virus. Remdesivir is an antiviral included in the World Health Organization massive trial COVID-19, and was developed by Gilead Sciences initially to treat Ebola before doctors reused it for COVID-19 therapy.

Hopefully, the correct course of treatment is found soon. The coronavirus pandemic just keeps getting worse, with more than 2.2 million people infected worldwide right now, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, more than 150,000 people worldwide have died from the coronavirus.

Image source: LESZEK SZYMANSKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock