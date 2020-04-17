"The price is right" Drew Carey forgave "The guy who killed Amie" – Deadline

Drew Carey made an impressive admission on Friday during remote control The Talk @ Home: Forgive the man who murdered his ex-girlfriend.

"After Amie's murder, I took a week off," Carey said. "I really couldn't function and my first day back (to his job as host The price is ok) we recorded the high school program for "Children's Week". It was the first comeback show and everyone knew what happened to me. And so, I took time out during the break to talk to these children. "

Carey said she really wanted to talk to the teens about the incident “because they were high school kids, and I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who killed Amie. He was mentally ill. He was abused as a child. You have to be able to forgive people like that. I wish it never did. I wish I never knew her.

Presenter Marie Osmond then asked, "Did that help your heart process that with the fans?" Carey said, "Yes, it is important that middle school children listen, that people in general listen. I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love. The closer you get to that, the better it will be."