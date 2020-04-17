The Office The Office ’and‘ Prison Break ’star was 64 – Deadline

Ranjit Chowdhry, a Bollywood actor who crossed into the American mainstream, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital. He was 64 years old and suffering from a ruptured ulcer that required emergency surgery, according to reports. Chowdhry had returned to India to undergo dental work, but was later caught there by the closure of the travel pandemic.
His resume as an American actor also includes television shows. Prison Break, Girlsand Law and order: SVU. In movies, he appeared in Last vacations starring Queen Latifah and the 1990 movie Solitaire in America.
Survivors include a half sister, Raell Padamsee. She said a celebration of her life will take place on May 5.
