Ranjit Chowdhry, a Bollywood actor who crossed into the American mainstream, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital. He was 64 years old and suffering from a ruptured ulcer that required emergency surgery, according to reports. Chowdhry had returned to India to undergo dental work, but was later caught there by the closure of the travel pandemic.

Chowdhry starred in Indian comedies of the late 1970s and early 1980s before moving to the United States. Chowdhry appeared in two episodes of The office in season 5 of the NBC comedy, where he played a telemarketer named Vikram alongside Steve Carell. In the story arc, he was recruited to work for the Michael Scott Paper Company.

His resume as an American actor also includes television shows. Prison Break, Girlsand Law and order: SVU. In movies, he appeared in Last vacations starring Queen Latifah and the 1990 movie Solitaire in America.

Survivors include a half sister, Raell Padamsee. She said a celebration of her life will take place on May 5.

