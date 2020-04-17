The new iPhone SE could be Google's worst nightmare: BGR

IPhone SE 2020 comes with the same powerful chip as iPhone 11, making the phone faster than most competitors, including Pixel 4.

The Pixel 5 is rumored to feature a cheaper Snapdragon processor than the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 phones.

In such a scenario, the iPhone SE would be faster than Google's new Pixel.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Apple released the second-generation Pixel SE on Wednesday, ending all rumors of the "iPhone 9." The phone is exactly what we expected. It has the guts of an iPhone 11 inside the iPhone 8 chassis. It has the same camera as the iPhone XR, but it is powered by Apple's A13 chip found inside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. It comes with 3GB of RAM , according to the first estimates, or as much RAM as the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and iPhone XS. And finally, rock the Touch ID fingerprint sensor you love. Like the iPhone 8 series, the new iPhone SE features a glass sandwich design, which means there is a wireless charging coil inside the phone, but wired charging is as fast as the iPhone 11 at 18W. Finally, the phone comes with IP67 water and dust certification. Starting at $ 399, this is the best affordable iPhone ever and a device that will simply destroy mid-range Android rivals. Just a few days ago, I told you how the $ 399 Pixel 4a will be no match for the iPhone SE. At the time, previous iPhone SE specs were just rumors. But now that Apple confirmed everything, the iPhone SE is configured to be not only a better alternative than the Pixel 4a, but also a phone that could become the Pixel 5's worst nightmare.

For the first time in Google's brief Pixel history, the Pixel 5 might not be the best hardware available. Instead of opting for the Snapdragon 865 chip that powers the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro, Google will reportedly use the cheapest Snapdragon 765 in this year's Pixel 5 series. We have told you over and over again how disturbing this rumor is, and we explained why Google could have chosen the cheaper alternative. But the arrival of the iPhone SE changes everything.

The Pixel was never able to challenge the iPhone's supremacy when it comes to speed, and that's because Google's newest phone is not an answer to the latest iPhone. By design, each Pixel phone launches in October, a few weeks after the newest iPhone hits stores. While the newer iPhone has a new chipset, the latest Pixel is powered by the same processor used by each flagship that launched from January to October, and that Qualcomm chip is usually a response to Apple's A-series chip. from the previous year. The only exception to that rule was the original Pixel, which was released with a variation of the Snapdragon 820 from the Galaxy S7 series, the 821.

Take the Snapdragon 855 from the Pixel 4 that also powered several other high-end Android phones of 2019, including the Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7, and Note 10 phones. That's the chip that rivals the A12 on iPhone XR and XS phones. The alternative to Qualcomm's iPhone 11 chip is the Snapdragon 865 found on this year's phones. The 865 can't beat the A13 (or the A12) even though it might score higher in multi-core tests. In real life comparison, the Galaxy S20 processor couldn't keep up with the A13, and it's the extra RAM that helped win the Samsung phone.

The Pixel 4, with its Snapdragon 855, is no match for the A13 on the iPhone 13 in benchmarks (pictured below) and real-life tests. As a result, Pixel 4 will also be slower than the new iPhone SE.

If the rumors are correct and the Pixel 5 will sport a Snapdragon 765G, the phone will not outperform the Snapdragon 865 in testing, and it definitely cannot outperform the iPhone 11, Pro, and SE. And forget about comparing the Snapdragon 765G with the A14 chip that will power iPhone 12 phones. The following screenshot shows a benchmark comparison between the iPhone 11 and the upcoming Motorola Edge, which will have the 765G inside.

And, again, the iPhone SE starts at $ 399. That puts tremendous pressure on Android phone makers, and especially the Pixel 5. If the rumors are correct, then Google will have a hard time justifying a flagship price for a device that It doesn't match the hardware of other Android flagships, especially in a world where iPhone SE exists.

When I compared the rumored iPhone SE to the rumored Pixel 4a, I said the only reason I should choose the latter is loyalty to Android and the Pixel brand. But if you are buying budget phones and don't mind the operating system, the iPhone SE is a clear winner. The same goes for Pixel 5. The only reason to choose a mid-range Pixel 5 over a high-end iPhone is the platform preference.

The Pixel 6 could solve many of Google's problems, as it is rumored to be the first Pixel phone to feature a custom chip. But pixel sales could suffer another year

Image Source: Apple