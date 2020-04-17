The NBA Draft & # 39; will not take place until the completion of the 2020 & # 39; season | NBA News

The NBA Draft 2020 will likely not take place until the end of the season, an NBA source told Field Level Media on Thursday.

A day before the WNBA draws up virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA has no plans for when the league will carry out a draft of its own.

The NBA Draft is currently slated for June 25.

"No decisions have yet been made," the source said. "You probably expect the draft won't take place until after the season ends."

The NBA 2020 Draft was scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the Draft Lottery scheduled for May 2020. There are no plans in place to alter the Draft Lottery or when and how that process could take place if the regular season does not resume.















1:04



NBA commissioner Adam Silver is preparing for several more weeks of uncertainty about the rest of the NBA season



The NBA regular season was discontinued on March 11, and there is no plan to resume play. The league is ready to discuss next steps before May 1.

The plans under consideration include a 25-day "climb,quot; period, which includes 11 days of individual work before the teams unite, before games resume.

The NBA regular season was scheduled to end on Wednesday (April 15).

Variables in setting a draft date include whether any part of the regular season will be played and whether the NBA will conduct a full 16-team postseason in the expected best seven series format.

The league asked the 30 teams to investigate the availability of their buildings through August.

But a proposal discussed at the league office includes kidnapping players and teams in one place: Las Vegas and the Bahamas were reportedly options, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst – to address concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The NFL chose not to move its draft date. The event, April 23-25, takes place remotely with Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing draft picks from his basement.

