The MixtapE! Featuring Kelly Clarkson and Newer Music Tracks

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of listening goodies. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)

As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Well, friend, we have survived another week. And although this week's great music stories have been epic High school musical reunion and surprise appearance of Beyoncé during ABC The Disney Family Singalong On Thursday night, filmed entirely in the homes of the stars practicing social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the new releases have not slowed down. In fact, there were so many good things that fell this week, after hearing them (almost), we made the executive decision to expand this week's playlist!

What follows are our choices of the best of the best. Hopefully, you'll find something you love in the mix. And, as always, stay home and stay safe.