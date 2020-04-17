The MixtapE! Featuring Kelly Clarkson and Newer Music Tracks

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of listening goodies. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Well, friend, we have survived another week. And although this week's great music stories have been epic High school musical reunion and surprise appearance of Beyoncé during ABC The Disney Family Singalong On Thursday night, filmed entirely in the homes of the stars practicing social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the new releases have not slowed down. In fact, there were so many good things that fell this week, after hearing them (almost), we made the executive decision to expand this week's playlist!
What follows are our choices of the best of the best. Hopefully, you'll find something you love in the mix. And, as always, stay home and stay safe.
Kelly Clarkson – "I dare you,quot;
Our Queen of Voices has returned and blessed us with a powerful hymn that preaches positivity and love, a bop tailored for these unique times. And he puts his money where his mouth is when it comes to the song's inclusion message, releasing five duets in multiple languages, each in a different language and featuring an artist singing in their native language. "This is my favorite / most difficult project I have worked on," he said in a statement. "It has always been a dream for me, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect with everyone globally and then record that song with various other artists from around the world in their home country languages we have worked a lot on this as a team and decided to continue with our project launch date because we feel that we couldn't be more connected around the world right now, and perhaps this message brings a little hope message in this sometimes dark and isolated time. Thank you so much to all the artists who worked on this with me. We hope everyone connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear. I challenge you. "
Sam smith and Demi lovato – "I'm ready,quot;
Do two of pop's most powerful artists come together for a classy talk about being ready for love? Absolutely divine. Between the pulsating bass line on the track and the vocals served in the gospel-inflected choir, this really is the next level. And the queer AF music video, with RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race stars Valentina and Gigi goode (among others), it is a must see. Absolute service.
John Legend – "Greatest love,quot;
In this inspirational song from her upcoming studio album, John takes her to the dance floor to celebrate love in all its forms. "This song is a celebration of love, endurance and hope," he said in a press release announcing the song. "I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become. The message of the song is that love can help us get through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it will bring some light for people's day and maybe inspire a break from dancing! "
Diplo and White Brown – "Do Si Do,quot;
If this latest release from DJ's next frenzied album Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil It is not in fashion on TikTok when we finish writing this sentence, so something is wrong. This team with the man behind the hit song "The Git Up,quot; feels tailor-made for viral success on the app.
Rina Sawayama – "Snake skin,quot;
Finally, Rina's genre jump debut album SAWAYAMA It has finally arrived and it was worth the wait. With over 13 songs, it features a kind of future world pop that really sets her apart from anyone else in the game. When you get to this closing track, you will feel that you have reached the final level of the video game and you are preparing for the battle against the big boss. It is wild in all the right ways. A must visit.
Fiona Apple – "Under the table,quot;
It's a quarantine miracle! With eight years between her and her latest release, one of the best lyricists in music has returned with a new album, Get Bolt Cutters. Amidst 13 raw and decidedly glitter-free tracks, it feels like Fiona just couldn't keep quiet any longer. In fact, there is a feeling that these songs simply sprang from her, the result of suffering through nearly a decade of silent bulls. In this featured track, she makes it clear that she's finished saving her thoughts to herself. "Give me a kick under the table all you want," he sings in the chorus. "I won't shut up." And for that, we are extremely grateful.
dvsn – "Keep it up,quot;
Canada's R,amp;B bedroom princes are brought to the club in this featured song from their third studio album, A muse in her feelings. This is an absolute blow.
Twinnie – "I love you now change,quot;
Hollywood gypsy, the debut album of an exciting new voice in the country, is here and we are getting serious Faith hill vibes of this featured song, a kiss directed at a man trying to change his girl under the guise of love.
EOB – "Brazil,quot;
Radiohead guitarist Ed O & # 39; Brien is only coming out with the release of his debut solo album, land. And while this lead single, a gorgeous, nearly nine-minute track that takes you on a journey from acoustic folk to festival-ready house music, has been around for a minute, it's the best argument we can make for existence. of this really Special project. The song is simply beautiful.
Jamie xx – "I do not know,quot;
The resident producer of the xx returns with his first solo track in five years, a highly percussive dance track that defies expectations. When we can all get together again at music festivals, this will make everyone go absolutely crazy.
Bonus Tracks:
Kid Cudi – "Leader of the Criminals,quot;: Cudi returns to the pure rap sounds of his first mixtapes in his first solo single in four years.
Joji – "Gimme Love,quot;: about the last single from the next album Nectar, the Asian-born artist presents an ambitious track that moves from frenetic to cinematic with surprising ease. It is a real achievement.
Kelly Rowland – "Café,quot;: Kelendria is finally back with a sultry little slap that we wish was much longer than her 2:25 runtime.
Dua Saleh – "umbrellar,quot;: In his latest release, the Sudanese-American artist continues his own brand of music that mixes genres, this time expertly adding alternative rock to the mix.
Brett Eldredge – "Where the Heart Is,quot;: The country star blessed us with three new songs today: "Gabrielle,quot;, "Crowd My Mind,quot; and this magnificent halftime strummer who just asks to be sung to the top of your lungs in a warm environment. summer night.
Lauren Jauregui – "50ft.": The former Fifth Harmony star extends her record for impeccable unique releases with this bilingual beauty that takes social distancing to another level.
Chloe x Halle With. Swae Lee – "Catch up,quot;: The Grown-ish stars team up with rapper Rae Sremmurd for this funky bop they described to Teen Vogue like "a love story of heartbreak,quot;.
Jack Gilinsky With. Don toliver – "My Love,quot;: Half the only time Vine & Jack performed solo with this soft debut song that links him to rapper "No Idea,quot;.
Zhavia – "Waiting,quot;: in the last single of the The four Finalist, she makes it clear that those who expect to see her fall will do so for quite some time.
Florence + the machine – "Light of love,quot;: Florence Welch He will donate all the proceeds from this impressive and relaxing unreleased song, originally recorded for his album High As Hope, to The Intensive Care Society COVID-19.
Happy listening!
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML20db8e59a1a70086c4e913f81d0c36b114%