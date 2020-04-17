The meeting of & # 39; Chuck & # 39; Goes online amid the Covid-19 crash

NBC

Zachary Levy is reuniting with his former castmates of & # 39; Chuck & # 39; for a virtual series in an attempt to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts amid the global pandemic.

The cast of the beloved TV spy comedy "Throw"He has come together on the Zoom video conferencing app to raise money for COVID-19 relief and to thrill a superfan.

The heads of Entertainment Weekly launched their new series "EW Reunions: #UnitedAtHome" on Friday with a virtual reunion of the fun show that aired on the US network NBC from 2007 to 2012.

The stars of the show Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Vik Sahay, Scott Krinskyand Mark Christopher Lawrence Everyone called the special chat, as the co-creators showed Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak.

The castmates also participated in a table reading of a 2010 episode, "Chuck Versus the Beard," which fans voted their favorite after the heads of Levi and Entertainment Weekly came up with the idea. Brandon Routh, Yarbrough Cedricand Diedrich Bader, who was the guest lead in the episode, also joined in the fun, while superfan Kyle fox I was even able to read a paper too.

Each cast will choose their own charity to support during the coronavirus crisis: The cast of "Chuck" chose the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund and has already raised more than $ 31,000.

